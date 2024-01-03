Current Cost
Future Cost
Impact of Inflation
Do you know that a future value calculator is different from a future value calculator annuity? An annuity is a regular flow as opposed to a one-time investment. Hence when there are regular flows where you must calculate the future value, you need to use the future value calculator annuity. This is a subset of the future value calculator.
We will first look at the concept of future value and why assets and investments have a future value? Then we will look at the applications of future value calculator India and how the future value calculator India can be used as a veritable tool of making scientific estimates of the future value of investments. But, first some basics.
To constrict the explanation, the future value concept helps individuals to make a reasonable estimate of what their savings and investments would be worth at the end of a few years. A future value calculator online which is available on various websites helps to figure out if the value of their savings would be adequate to meet their liabilities arising after a few years. From an actional decision point of view, this future value calculator can help you determine the corrective action to be taken in the form of increasing your savings, extending your tenure or even taking on more risk to earn more returns.
A future value calculator India can be practically applied to all types of investments and this includes bonds, equities, debentures, gold bonds etc. The concept of future is absolutely central to investing, saving, financial planning and financial advisory. In short, financial services cannot survive in the absence of the proper application of future value. A future value calculator makes it easy to forecast revenues you can earn and grow to meet various liabilities over time.
Let us first understand how to use the concept of future value before getting down to the use of the future value calculator.
Here is the formula to calculate the future value
P = Initial value or the investment made
R = Rate of interest that is compounded annually
T = Duration in years for calculating future value
The above can be used for a basic lump sum future value calculator. This is normally, a very simple assumption. In reality, there are intermittent cash flows called annuities so you have to calculate the future value of such annuities. Normally, the future value calculator also imputes such annuities into the formula to give you the future value.
Future value calculator needs some basis inputs. That includes the initial investment, the annuity flows, the rate of increase in annuity flows, the rate of interest, the tenure, the frequency of compounding within a year etc. Once you input all this data, the future value calculator will give you the output as per your requirement.
The future value calculator has limitations to its utility because the future is unpredictable. For example, the future value calculator typically assumes that rates of return remain constant over time. But, as interest rates in the economy changes, the value will also change. So, your output could be flawed, although this is more of an approximation than a precise answer.
The future value calculator is an extremely useful tool to estimate the future value of a lump sum and of annuities.
The future value calculator determines the future worth (FV) of an investment based on a consistent stream of deposits, a fixed interest rate (r), and a specific time frame (t). Here’s how to calculate future value:
A = PMT * ((1 + r/n)^(nt) – 1) / (r/n)
Note that this formula assumes that the deposits are made at the conclusion of each time, whether it’s monthly or annually.
Where:
A = Future Value of the Investment
PMT = Payment amount for each time period
n = Number of compounding occurrences per time period
t = Number of time periods the money is invested
Example
For instance, consider a scenario where you deposit Rs 10,000 at the end of each month with an 8% interest rate compounded monthly (equivalent to 12 compounding periods per year). You can determine the investment’s value after ten years using the following calculations:
Using the future value formula calculator for deposits made at the end of each period:
PMT = Rs 10,000
n = 12 (representing the 12 compounding periods per year)
t = 10 years
A = 10,000 * (((1 + 0.08/12) ^ 120) – 1) / (0.08/12)
A = Rs 18,29,460.
However, if deposits were made at the beginning of each period, you would employ a modified mathematical formula:
A = PMT * (((1 + r/n) ^(nt) – 1) / (r/n)) * (1 + r/n)
Let’s perform the calculation using the same parameters as before:
A = 10,000 * (((1 + 0.08/12) ^ 120 – 1) / (0.08/12)) * (1 + 0.08/12)
A = Rs 18,17,345.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.