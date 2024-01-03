Let us first understand how to use the concept of future value before getting down to the use of the future value calculator.

Here is the formula to calculate the future value

Future value = P * (1+r)t

P = Initial value or the investment made



R = Rate of interest that is compounded annually



T = Duration in years for calculating future value



The above can be used for a basic lump sum future value calculator. This is normally, a very simple assumption. In reality, there are intermittent cash flows called annuities so you have to calculate the future value of such annuities. Normally, the future value calculator also imputes such annuities into the formula to give you the future value.



Future value calculator needs some basis inputs. That includes the initial investment, the annuity flows, the rate of increase in annuity flows, the rate of interest, the tenure, the frequency of compounding within a year etc. Once you input all this data, the future value calculator will give you the output as per your requirement.