How do SWP Calculators work?

According to the Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), an individual must invest a specific amount and withdraw a predetermined portion of the invested corpus monthly. After each withdrawal, the withdrawn amount is subtracted from the initial investment, while the remaining balance accrues interest.

Determining the monthly withdrawal amounts and the total maturity value can be challenging. However, to simplify this intricate calculation, the SWP calculator is a specialized tool that efficiently computes your final maturity amount following your specified monthly withdrawal plan, streamlining the mutual fund investmentprocess.

The SWP Return Calculator exhibits the consistent cash outflows facilitated by the systematic withdrawal plan, enabling the application of the required mathematical formula.

A = PMT ((1+r/n)^nt – 1) / (r/n))

PMT = Payment amount for each period,

A = Future Value of the Investment,

n = number of compounds in a period,

t = number of periods the money is invested.

Example

As previously explained, the Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) allows investors to generate monthly income and a final lump sum at the end of the maturity period. To gain a comprehensive understanding of this investment and withdrawal schedule, consider the following example:

In this scenario, an individual has made an initial investment of Rs. 50,000 for a duration of 1 year while concurrently initiating a systematic monthly withdrawal of Rs. 1,000. The interest rate applied to this investment is 10%.

In this scenario, an individual has made an initial investment of Rs. 50,000 for a duration of 1 year while concurrently initiating a systematic monthly withdrawal of Rs. 1,000. The interest rate applied to this investment is 10%.

As a result of this investment and withdrawal strategy, the total return on investments after the tenure amounts to Rs. 4,565.