Total Investment
Total Withdrawal
Total Interest Earned
Final Value
If you are a regular investor in mutual funds, you must be familiar with terms like mutual fund SWP calculator and systematic withdrawal plan calculator India. The mutual fund SWP calculator helps you to work out a model how you can profitably draw down your corpus in a systematic manner. Let us take a detailed look at the systematic withdrawal plan calculator India.
Before we get into the nuances of the systematic withdrawal plan calculator or SWP calculator, let us start by looking at what this concept of systematic withdrawal plan or an SWP is all about. This is a structured drawdown plan offered by mutual Funds, where you withdraw a fixed amount periodically from the scheme. When you draw a fixed small amount from the corpus, it is better than withdrawing a lump sum at one go as the remaining funds in the mutual fund continue to earn returns.
Normally, if you are retired and plan to live out of your accumulated corpus, then SWP helps to fulfil your monthly cash flow needs. It is most suitable during retirement when you actually need funds for your sustenance. You can look at the SWP as the reverse of a SIP. In an SIP you invest in a phased manner while in an SWP you withdraw in a phased manner. That way, you can draw down your entire corpus over 20-25 years post retirement and not worry about just taking out the returns. Also, the SWP is more tax efficient as the tax is only imposed on returns and SWP has a large principal component too.
According to the Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), an individual must invest a specific amount and withdraw a predetermined portion of the invested corpus monthly. After each withdrawal, the withdrawn amount is subtracted from the initial investment, while the remaining balance accrues interest.
Determining the monthly withdrawal amounts and the total maturity value can be challenging. However, to simplify this intricate calculation, the SWP calculator is a specialized tool that efficiently computes your final maturity amount following your specified monthly withdrawal plan, streamlining the mutual fund investmentprocess.
The SWP Return Calculator exhibits the consistent cash outflows facilitated by the systematic withdrawal plan, enabling the application of the required mathematical formula.
A = PMT ((1+r/n)^nt – 1) / (r/n))
PMT = Payment amount for each period,
A = Future Value of the Investment,
n = number of compounds in a period,
t = number of periods the money is invested.
Example
As previously explained, the Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) allows investors to generate monthly income and a final lump sum at the end of the maturity period. To gain a comprehensive understanding of this investment and withdrawal schedule, consider the following example:
In this scenario, an individual has made an initial investment of Rs. 50,000 for a duration of 1 year while concurrently initiating a systematic monthly withdrawal of Rs. 1,000. The interest rate applied to this investment is 10%.
In this scenario, an individual has made an initial investment of Rs. 50,000 for a duration of 1 year while concurrently initiating a systematic monthly withdrawal of Rs. 1,000. The interest rate applied to this investment is 10%.
As a result of this investment and withdrawal strategy, the total return on investments after the tenure amounts to Rs. 4,565.
|Month
|Balance at Begin
|Withdrawal
|Interest Earned
|1
|Rs. 50,000
|Rs. 1,000
|Rs. 408
|2
|Rs. 49,408
|Rs. 1,000
|Rs. 403
|3
|Rs. 48,812
|Rs. 1,000
|Rs. 398
|4
|Rs. 48,210
|Rs. 1,000
|Rs. 393
|5
|Rs. 47,604
|Rs. 1,000
|Rs. 388
|6
|Rs. 46,992
|Rs. 1,000
|Rs. 383
|7
|Rs. 46,375
|Rs. 1,000
|Rs. 378
|8
|Rs. 45,753
|Rs. 1,000
|Rs. 373
|9
|Rs. 45,126
|Rs. 1,000
|Rs. 368
|10
|Rs. 44,494
|Rs. 1,000
|Rs. 362
|11
|Rs. 43,856
|Rs. 1,000
|Rs. 357
|12
|Rs. 43,214
|Rs. 1,000
|Rs. 352
IIFL’s SWP Calculator is a valuable tool for computing the systematic withdrawal plan for mutual fund investments over a specified period. To utilize the SWP Calculator effectively, follow these steps:
Upon completing these inputs, the SWP Calculator will provide you with essential information, including the total investment amount, total withdrawals, accumulated interest, and the ultimate value of your investment.
Retirees and elderly individuals frequently find themselves among the primary participants in this investment scheme. Naturally, they often seek a consistent monthly financial inflow to meet their needs. An SWP can serve this purpose, supplementing their pension or serving as a viable alternative. These individuals can use the straightforward and user-friendly systematic withdrawal plan calculator, which offers numerous benefits.
Like how you make periodic investments in mutual funds through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), you can systematically withdraw funds using a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP). SWP enables you to withdraw your investments from the mutual fund scheme gradually.
Opting for a systematic withdrawal plan has implications for your mutual fund portfolio. It’s essential to recognize that SWP operates differently from opening a fixed deposit (FD) account with a bank that provides monthly interest. In the case of a time deposit, even when you withdraw interest, it doesn’t affect the principal amount. However, with a mutual fund’s systematic withdrawal plan, the fund’s value diminishes as you withdraw a specific number of shares.
Utilizing the Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), you can arrange your withdrawals according to your financial requirements. If your objective necessitates staggered funding, that is, funding at specific intervals, SWP provides a suitable solution. Additionally, SWP proves beneficial for investors seeking an additional income source alongside their primary source of income.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.