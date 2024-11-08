iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Ltd Board Meeting

26
(-5.45%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

3C IT Solutions CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
3C IT Solutions And Telecoms (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30 2024. We would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Friday, November 8, 2024 at Flat No.104 & 105, Pavitra Enclave, Somwar Peth, Opp. Ladkat Petrol Pump, Pune 411011 and said meeting commenced at 03:10 P.M. (IST) and concluded at 6:40 P.M. (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
3C IT Solutions And Telecoms (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Other Business as mentioned in covering letter We would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at Flat No.104 & 105, Pavitra Enclave, Somwar Peth, Opp. Ladkat Petrol Pump, Pune 411011 and said meeting commenced at 11:00 A.M. (IST) and concluded at 6:15 P.M. (IST), Pursuant to regulation 30 SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 read with Schedule III Part A Para A, we would like to inform that Board of Directors in their Meeting held on Saturday, August 31, 2024, approved following 1. Reappointment of Executive Director 2. Appointment of Statutory Auditor 3. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.08.2024)
Board Meeting3 Jul 202429 Jun 2024
3C IT Solutions And Telecoms (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Result and other General Agenda Items. We would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 at Flat No.104 & 105, Pavitra Enclave, Somwar Peth, Opp. Ladkat Petrol Pump, Pune 411011 and said meeting commenced at 11:00 A.M. (IST) and concluded at 02:50 P.M. (IST). 1. Reviewed and approved certificate issued by managing director and chief financial officer (CFO) pursuant to regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, on unmodified opinion on the financial results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Considered the recommendation of Audit Committee and approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results alongwith Audit Report of the Company for the Half Year and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. Pursuant regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 the Board have approved audited Financial Result for the half year and Financial year ended 31 march 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/07/2024)

3C IT Solutions: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.