Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

3C IT Solutions And Telecoms (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30 2024. We would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Friday, November 8, 2024 at Flat No.104 & 105, Pavitra Enclave, Somwar Peth, Opp. Ladkat Petrol Pump, Pune 411011 and said meeting commenced at 03:10 P.M. (IST) and concluded at 6:40 P.M. (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

3C IT Solutions And Telecoms (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Other Business as mentioned in covering letter We would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at Flat No.104 & 105, Pavitra Enclave, Somwar Peth, Opp. Ladkat Petrol Pump, Pune 411011 and said meeting commenced at 11:00 A.M. (IST) and concluded at 6:15 P.M. (IST), Pursuant to regulation 30 SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 read with Schedule III Part A Para A, we would like to inform that Board of Directors in their Meeting held on Saturday, August 31, 2024, approved following 1. Reappointment of Executive Director 2. Appointment of Statutory Auditor 3. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.08.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2024 29 Jun 2024