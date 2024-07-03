Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹29.2
Prev. Close₹27.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.48
Day's High₹31.1
Day's Low₹29.2
52 Week's High₹52.26
52 Week's Low₹25.55
Book Value₹21.69
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.72
P/E148.1
EPS0.21
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.16
0.36
0.01
0.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.06
3.74
2.6
1.49
Net Worth
4.22
4.1
2.61
1.55
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ranjit Kulladhaja Mayengbam
Executive Director & CFO
Gangarani Devi Mayengbam
Non Executive Director
Sujeet Dinanath Naik
Independent Director
Pandurang Avinash Deokar
Independent Director
Dhirendra Sidh Nath Trivedi
Independent Director
Shailendra Ramesh Ganeshe
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Laxmi Tiwari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
3C IT Solutions and Telecoms (India) Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Private Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies on March 24, 2015. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company changed to 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 14, 2023 has been issued by the Registrar of companies, Pune. The Company is promoted by Mr. Ranjit Kulladhaja Mayengbam.3C IT Solutions, headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra, is an established IT systems integration company providing solutions for application software, compute, storage and network operating for the past 8 years. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Infrastructure Solutions, Digital Business Solutions and Consulting Solutions. It delivers audio & video integration, power conservation & backup solutions as well as world class security & surveillance solutions. It specializes in end-to-end IT integration solutions covering power management to data centers and everything in between with extremely competitive pricing for capital procurements as well as leasing options. The Company embarked its journey in 2015 to provide world class IT system integration capabilities using advanced technologies and to bring significant value to the shareholders. It provided customized IT solutions to sectors such as pharmaceutical, education, banking, ma
The 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms India Ltd is ₹18.72 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms India Ltd is 148.1 and 1.43 as of 01 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms India Ltd is ₹25.55 and ₹52.26 as of 01 Jan ‘25
3C IT Solutions & Telecoms India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -31.13%, 6 Month at -29.48%, 3 Month at -13.97% and 1 Month at 12.07%.
