3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Ltd Share Price

31.1
(13.09%)
Jan 1, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open29.2
  • Day's High31.1
  • 52 Wk High52.26
  • Prev. Close27.5
  • Day's Low29.2
  • 52 Wk Low 25.55
  • Turnover (lac)2.48
  • P/E148.1
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value21.69
  • EPS0.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.72
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

29.2

Prev. Close

27.5

Turnover(Lac.)

2.48

Day's High

31.1

Day's Low

29.2

52 Week's High

52.26

52 Week's Low

25.55

Book Value

21.69

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.72

P/E

148.1

EPS

0.21

Divi. Yield

0

3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.66%

Non-Promoter- 48.33%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price
Share Price

3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.16

0.36

0.01

0.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.06

3.74

2.6

1.49

Net Worth

4.22

4.1

2.61

1.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ranjit Kulladhaja Mayengbam

Executive Director & CFO

Gangarani Devi Mayengbam

Non Executive Director

Sujeet Dinanath Naik

Independent Director

Pandurang Avinash Deokar

Independent Director

Dhirendra Sidh Nath Trivedi

Independent Director

Shailendra Ramesh Ganeshe

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Laxmi Tiwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Ltd

Summary

3C IT Solutions and Telecoms (India) Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Private Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies on March 24, 2015. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company changed to 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 14, 2023 has been issued by the Registrar of companies, Pune. The Company is promoted by Mr. Ranjit Kulladhaja Mayengbam.3C IT Solutions, headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra, is an established IT systems integration company providing solutions for application software, compute, storage and network operating for the past 8 years. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Infrastructure Solutions, Digital Business Solutions and Consulting Solutions. It delivers audio & video integration, power conservation & backup solutions as well as world class security & surveillance solutions. It specializes in end-to-end IT integration solutions covering power management to data centers and everything in between with extremely competitive pricing for capital procurements as well as leasing options. The Company embarked its journey in 2015 to provide world class IT system integration capabilities using advanced technologies and to bring significant value to the shareholders. It provided customized IT solutions to sectors such as pharmaceutical, education, banking, ma
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms India Ltd share price today?

The 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms India Ltd is ₹18.72 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms India Ltd is 148.1 and 1.43 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms India Ltd is ₹25.55 and ₹52.26 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms India Ltd?

3C IT Solutions & Telecoms India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -31.13%, 6 Month at -29.48%, 3 Month at -13.97% and 1 Month at 12.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.67 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.33 %

