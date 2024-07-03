3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Ltd Summary

3C IT Solutions and Telecoms (India) Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Private Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies on March 24, 2015. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company changed to 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 14, 2023 has been issued by the Registrar of companies, Pune. The Company is promoted by Mr. Ranjit Kulladhaja Mayengbam.3C IT Solutions, headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra, is an established IT systems integration company providing solutions for application software, compute, storage and network operating for the past 8 years. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Infrastructure Solutions, Digital Business Solutions and Consulting Solutions. It delivers audio & video integration, power conservation & backup solutions as well as world class security & surveillance solutions. It specializes in end-to-end IT integration solutions covering power management to data centers and everything in between with extremely competitive pricing for capital procurements as well as leasing options. The Company embarked its journey in 2015 to provide world class IT system integration capabilities using advanced technologies and to bring significant value to the shareholders. It provided customized IT solutions to sectors such as pharmaceutical, education, banking, manufacturing, and healthcare. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified Company, it offer innovative solutions which cater the technological requirements of clientele. In 2017, the Company acquired the ISO certificate for service providing & trading of Firewall, UPS, Server, Telecoms, Camera and related Hardware Products. In 2023, it acquired the ISO certificate for ICT Security, Managed ICT Services, Data Center Services, EnterpriseNetwork Services, Cyber Security, Cloud Management, Business Analytics, IT Consultancy Services, Multi-Vender Technical Support, Digital Solutions, Virtual CIO Consultant, Multi-ISP Solutions and IT Financial Services.The Company is planning an Initial Public Offer aggregating 22,00,000 Equity Shares comprising 17,00,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares and 5,00,000 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.