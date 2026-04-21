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Sector-
Open-
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Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
131.72
103.27
75.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
131.72
103.27
75.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.3
0.87
0.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
14,469.4
|98.25
|15,457.66
|29.94
|0.21
|766.75
|2,743.63
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd
KRN
1,211.55
|110.44
|7,530.58
|15.09
|0
|136.34
|86.1
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
465.3
|28.6
|5,254.97
|50.17
|0.02
|1,370.59
|112.39
Omnitech Engineering Ltd
OMNI
346.75
|0
|4,288.12
|23.05
|0
|138.37
|50.58
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
2,048.5
|36.43
|4,103.45
|24.72
|0.83
|192.57
|316.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
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Prathamesh Complex & Trading,
Plot No.PAP-BG-102 103 104,105,
Maharashtra - 411026
Tel: +91 82087 81102
Website: http://www.adisoft.co.in
Email: cs@adisoft.co.in
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Summary
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Reports by Adisoft Technologies Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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