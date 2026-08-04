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Aegeus Technologies Ltd Share Price Live

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Option

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Aegeus Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

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Open

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Prev. Close

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Turnover(Lac.)

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Day's High

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Day's Low

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52 Week's High

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52 Week's Low

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Book Value

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Face Value

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Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

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P/E

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EPS

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Divi. Yield

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Aegeus Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Aug, 2026|08:58 PM
Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.74%

Non-Promoter- 35.25%

Institutions: 35.25%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Aegeus Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

3.38

-0.73

Net Worth

3.39

-0.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

40.94

21.89

15.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

40.94

21.89

15.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.28

0.01

0.01

Aegeus Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Infotech Ltd

CPPLUS

3,706.1

128.3343,676.57156.250.041,417.64139.23

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

HONAUT

37,900.15

59.933,503.73150.70.291,204.45,048.34

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

SYRMA

1,423.7

81.6327,453.2894.060.111,442.82153.59

Sedemac Mechatronics Ltd

SEDEMAC

2,808.05

103.512,402.4533.310309.77101.7

Cyient DLM Ltd

CYIENTDLM

683.15

87.815,423.0716.70282.89124.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aegeus Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

3rd Floor, 312/17, Sri Krishna,

Mansion, 10th Main Road Jayan,

Karnataka - 560011

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: info@aegeustechnologies.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Aegeus Technologies Ltd

Company FAQs

The Aegeus Technologies Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aegeus Technologies Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 07 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Aegeus Technologies Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 07 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aegeus Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aegeus Technologies Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 07 Aug ‘26
Aegeus Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Aegeus Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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