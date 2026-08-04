No Record Found
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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
3.38
-0.73
Net Worth
3.39
-0.72
Minority Interest
No Record Found
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
40.94
21.89
15.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
40.94
21.89
15.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.28
0.01
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Infotech Ltd
CPPLUS
3,706.1
|128.33
|43,676.57
|156.25
|0.04
|1,417.64
|139.23
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
HONAUT
37,900.15
|59.9
|33,503.73
|150.7
|0.29
|1,204.4
|5,048.34
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
SYRMA
1,423.7
|81.63
|27,453.28
|94.06
|0.11
|1,442.82
|153.59
Sedemac Mechatronics Ltd
SEDEMAC
2,808.05
|103.5
|12,402.45
|33.31
|0
|309.77
|101.7
Cyient DLM Ltd
CYIENTDLM
683.15
|87.81
|5,423.07
|16.7
|0
|282.89
|124.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
3rd Floor, 312/17, Sri Krishna,
Mansion, 10th Main Road Jayan,
Karnataka - 560011
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: info@aegeustechnologies.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Aegeus Technologies Ltd
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