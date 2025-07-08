AMS Polymers Ltd Summary

AMS Polymers Limited was originally established as Sai Moh Auto links Limited on March 22, 1985. The Company name was changed from Sai Moh Auto links Limited to AMS Polymers Limited on 27th November, 2019. The Company is engaged in the business of Trading, Manufacturing of Chemical. During year 2016-17, Mr. Anand Kumar and Mr. Arpit Goel, acquired control over the affairs of the Company on 15th February, 2017 and were inducted as the new Promoters of the Company by acquiring upto 858,650 fully paid up Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10 each constituting 26 % of the present paid-up share capital of the Company through open offer made by them to acquire 858,650 equity shares and control of the Company. Further, subsequent to completion of open offer, Mr. Anand Kumar and Mr. Arpit Goel were appointed as the Managing Director and Director of the Company respectively. During the year 2017-18, the Company got Listed with Bombay Stock Exchange Limited on 15 September 2016 to provide an opportunity to trade and liquidity in its shares to equity shareholders, under the Direct Listing Scheme formulated by BSE. The Company also listed with Ahmedabad Stock Exchange, Ludhiana Stock Exchange Ltd and Delhi Stock Exchange Ltd. During the year 2017-18, the Company started the chemical business. In 2019-20, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 20th January, 2020 in order to reduce cost, has considered and approved to establish a manufacturing unit of the Company, wherein the chemicals, both organic and inorganic, would be manufactured In House by the Company itself and till the time, the said manufacturing unit was duly setup and made fully operational, the Board tied up with M/s Annu Industries Private Limited for manufacturing of chemicals, both organic and inorganic, under the brand name, ANNU & CUREXPERT for M/s AMS Polymers Limited as per specifications provided by the Company to it from time to time. Under the said Agreement, M/s Annu Industries Private Limited would manufacture chemicals, both organic and inorganic, exclusively for M/s AMS Polymers Limited.