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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.81
0.18
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
8.22
5.77
Net Worth
9.03
5.95
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
40.67
36.89
24.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
40.67
36.89
24.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0.08
2.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
1,636.4
|64.81
|1,66,565.83
|829.87
|0.7
|4,249.38
|104.78
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,597
|39.04
|76,981.53
|566.3
|0.35
|3,716.14
|426.52
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,353.6
|98.72
|54,183.5
|103.03
|0.19
|694.36
|495.72
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,731.25
|73.49
|51,972.78
|201
|0.06
|1,302
|647.23
Navin Fluorine International Ltd
NAVINFLUOR
8,538.25
|76.7
|43,813.7
|190.64
|0.1
|694.68
|714.37
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ajit Singh Bawa
Non Executive Director
Gurpreet Kaur Bawa
Independent Director
Rahul Sharma
Independent Director
Paras Suri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anjali Bansal
FLAT NO. 102, PLOT NO. A-3, MA,
Delhi - 110015
Tel: 011-4904 4111
Website: https://www.amtechesters.com/
Email: info@amtechesters.com
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Summary
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Reports by Amtech Esters Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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