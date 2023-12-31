Amwill Health Care Ltd Management Discussions

The following discussion is intended to convey managements perspective on our financial condition and results of operations for the Year ended on March 31, 2021, March 31, 2022, March 31, 2023 and for the nine month period ended on December 31, 2023. You should read the following discussion of our financial condition and results of operations together with our restated financial statements included in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus. You should also read the section entitled "Risk Factors" beginning on page 28 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, which discusses several factors, risks and contingencies that could affect our financial condition and results of operations. The following discussion relates to our Company and is based on our restated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with Indian GAAP, the Companies Act and the SEBI Regulations. Portions of the following discussion are also based on internally prepared statistical information and on other sources. Our fiscal year ends on March 31 of each year, so all references to a particular fiscal year ("Fiscal Year") are to the twelve-month period ended March 31 of that year. In this section, unless the context otherwise requires, any reference to "we", "us" or "our" refers to Amwill Health Care Limited (erstwhile " Amwill Health Care Private Limited "), our Company. Unless otherwise indicated, financial information included herein are based on our "Restated Financial Statements" for Financial Year ended on March 31, 2021, March 31, 2022, March 31, 2023 and for the nine month period ended on December 31, 2023 included in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus beginning on page 181.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

We are a derma-cosmetic development company, associated with contract manufacturers, distributor and third party product development agencies, which has enabled us in developing capabilities, in manufacturing, packaging and distribution. The core focus of our Company is on development of problem solving dermatological, cosmeceutical and aesthetical products, and therefore to direct all our efforts towards product formulation and development, we have outsourced key functions such as manufacturing, prototype development and distribution to third parties, for effective management and execution. In line of the aforementioned business strategy, we have presently created a business presence in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, wherein we focus on deepening our presence in the regions we operate in, before venturing into new markets, thereby enabling us to establish a customer base in such states. This enables the target customers to identify with our product portfolio and aids our understanding of the market segment and the customer demand preference. The product portfolio of our Company is divided into two categories, namely, (i) development and contract manufacturing of generic dermatological solutions; and (ii) developing and formulating solutions to specific dermatological problem. Majority of the products marketed by us, were developed by our Promoter and Managing Director, Anand Gandhi, in the capacity of a sole proprietor of M/s. Amwill Healthcare. In order to formalise the business of M/s. Amwill Healthcare and to widen the reach of its products, our Promoters formed our Company and executed a Memorandum of Understanding dated March 31, 2020 with M/s. Amwill Healthcare and our Company ("Asset Transfer MoU"), wherein intellectual property rights, on the products developed by our Promoters under M/s. Amwill Healthcare were transferred to our Company, for a consideration of 91.06 lakhs. Since incorporation of our Company, has developed seven new products, namely proputor tabs, XL hydra cream, ozederm cream, PD-pill 10 tablets, XL aqua moisturising lotion, ultra kromaglo effervescent tablets and depimed ultra cream. Out of these products, our Company did not receive a positive response for PD -pill 10 tablets, proputor tabs and ozederm cream and therefore has discontinued former two products. For details in respect of these products, please refer to "Our Business – Case Studies" on page 128. Since inception, our focus has been on developing formulations which offer solutions to various dermatological disorders. Owing to the longstanding experience of our Promoters in the dermatological industry, our Promoters have remained in constant touch with various dermatologists and medical professionals. Due to our ongoing professional relationship with such dermatologists and medical professionals, we have been able to leverage their experience, while developing our products. Our Company during the ordinary course of business, seeks advice from various dermatologists and medical professionals, to develop solutions for various dermatological problems. The dermatologists, assist and advise our Company in identifying the gaps in skincare or cosmetic market, through their experience. Our Company based on such suggestions identifies a dermatological problem and develops a formulation of a derma-cosmetic suitable for addressing the designated problem. Our Managing Director, Anand Gandhi heads the product development initiatives and formulation development and has assisted our Company in curating an extensive product portfolio aimed at addressing various dermatological disorders, including acne, fungal infections, anti-ageing, histaminic, peri orbital hyperpigmentation, scabies, perspiration, trichology and vitiligo. We believe that our Company has by actively involving dermatologists and medical professionals, in its product development process developed a hands-on approach towards product development by identifying subsisting dermatological problems, thereby enabling us to appropriately positioning our products in the market.

We are associated with contract manufacturers for manufacturing our products, in accordance with the technical and quality specifications prescribed by our Company. Our contract manufacturers have requisite certifications to undertake manufacturing of our derma-cosmetic products, in a manner that is compliant with the regulatory guidelines and ensures that the final product meets high-quality standards. We have also executed formal arrangements with majority of the contract manufacturers, which govern various matters such as, specification of manufacturing products, quality standards to be maintained, sales estimates, packaging of products, use and protection of intellectual property, etc. Our association with manufacturers enable us to offer diverse solutions to our customers, including manufacturing, packaging and compliance with requisite quality standards. In addition to contract manufacturers, we also have informal arrangements with some of the contract developers, who prepare the active ingredients of our products using the technical formulations developed in consultation with our dermatologists. Third party contract developers play a major role in aiding the development and formulations for generic as well as solution oriented dermatological products. Our Company has created a structured storage and distribution chain through one of its promoter group entities, namely, M/s. Amderma Healthcare LLP ("Amderma"), which was established under the guidance of Tarun Gandhi. Our Company has entered into a carrying and forwarding agreement dated May 15, 2024 which was effective from January 1, 2024, with Amderma, for the purpose of appointing Amderma as a carrying and forwarding agent ("CF Agreement"). Under this arrangement, we sell all of our products to Amderma for the purpose of storing, delivering and distributing the same in the regions that we operate. In accordance with the CF Agreement, our Company upon receiving an order from wholesalers, doctors, hospitals, nursing homes, etc., passes on the order for execution to Amderma, by selling all our products to Amderma. Amderma records the order in its books of accounts and thereafter executes it on our behalf. Accordingly, we derive all of our revenue from M/s. Amderma Healthcare LLP. We have engaged Amderma as a carrying and forwarding agent, to outsource order execution and product distribution in order to consolidate all our efforts and resources towards product development and formulation. Amderma is responsible for executing inter alia the following functions:

? It shall store the products, sold to it by our Company and maintain a stock based on the estimated sales which would be undertaken in each of the territories;

? It shall at all times shall store the products in sound conditions and shall ensure proper storage conditions, suitable for each of the products;

? It shall take a comprehensive insurance cover for all the stock lying at its premises, at its own cost;

? Within Agreed time period of the receipt of the orders from any of our customers on any working day, Amderma shall execute such orders by raising the invoices to the customers concerned;

? It shall deliver the products to customers in the standard consumer packs in which the products were packed by our Company and in packages in which they were delivered to Amderma;

? It shall be responsible for follow-up of the stocks in transit until stocks are received by it and or delivered to customers (including inter location transfers) safely; and

? It shall follow-up on outstanding payments from the customers in line with the procedure prescribed by our Company. The responsibility of collection will be with Amderma with collective efforts of our Company. In consideration of the services rendered by Amderma, it receives a margin not exceeding a percentage of 4% on the purchase price of the products, while billing to the customers. The margin on each product varies and is decided by our Company in consultation with Amderma. In addition to the above, Amderma is also responsible for bearing the freight costs, incurred while dispatching the products. The CF Agreement executed by our Company with Amderma contains a non-compete clause which restricts Amderma from engaging in business similar to that of our Company for a period of twelve months from the termination of the CF Agreement. Further the CF Agreement also prescribes an exclusivity period starting from the effective date of this Agreement until completion of the non-compete period provided above, during which Amderma will not work for, associate with, carry on, engage in or be concerned in any manner, in any activity / business which is similar to, or competes with, the business of our Company. Further during such period, Amderma shall exclusively service our Company as the Carrying and Forwarding Agent, and shall not serve any other party / business in the said capacity. Under the guidance of our Promoter and Managing Director, Tarun Gandhi, our Company has been able to create a hierarchy of regional managers, area managers and sales executives who implement our sales and marketing strategies across the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. We are proposing to expand our operations in West Bengal and Odisha, and therefore we have during the year 2024, appointed senior regional sales managers, regional sales managers and sales executives in these states. We are yet to commence marketing operations in these states. Our marketing team approaches various doctors for marketing and selling our products in various regions, where we are currently present. In order to market our products, we also participate in various scientific exhibitions and seminars organised by Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists to showcase our products. Further, we also advertise our products in various scientific journals which offers good publicity for our products. We have a strong and experienced management team with a cumulative experience of more than two decades has positioned our business well for continued growth and development. Our Promoters have played a key role in developing our business and we benefit from their significant experience in the dermatology industry. We also have a qualified key management team with experience in the pharmaceutical industries, including in the areas of manufacturing, product development, quality control, information technology, strategy and business development. We believe that the healthcare domain knowledge and experience of our individual Promoters and our key management team provides us with a significant competitive advantage as we seek to grow in our existing markets and enter new segments and geographies. The success of our management team is also demonstrated by our growth including our ability to develop new products as well as attract and retain our customers over a long period of time. We also believe our management team has demonstrated its ability to execute our required business plan and has the skills and experience needed to implement our strategic objectives related to our business and expansion in the future. Our revenues from operations for the nine month period ended December 31, 2023 and the Fiscals 2023, 2022 and 2021 were 3,578.83 lakhs, 3,016.63 lakhs, 2,761.32 lakhs and 1,799.94 lakhs, respectively. Our EBITDA for the Nine months period ended December 31, 2023 and the Fiscals 2023, 2022 and 2021 were 1,471.23 lakhs, 429.56 lakhs, 366.00 lakhs and (102.48) lakhs, respectively. Our profit after tax for the nine month period ended December 31, 2023 and the Fiscals 2023, 2022 and 2021was 1,100.40 lakhs, 311.44 lakhs, 257.37 lakhs and (99.80) lakhs, respectively. For further details, please refer to the section titled "Financial Information" on page 181 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Table set forth below is bifurcation of our revenue under our business segments:

( in lakhs)

Product Segments For the period ended December 31, 2023 Amount % FY 2023 Amount % FY 2022 Amount % FY 2021 Amount % Skin care 2,056.25 57.45% 1,689.52 56.01% 1,509.56 54.67% 946.08 52.56% Hair care 941.26 26.30% 807.51 26.77% 733.86 26.58% 473.42 26.30% Personal care and hygiene 511.99 14.31% 464.38 15.39% 487.23 17.64% 363.25 20.18% Lip care 69.33 1.94% 55.22 1.83% 30.67 1.11% 17.19 0.96% Total 3,578.83 3,016.63 2,761.32 1,799.94

In the period ending December 31, 2023, the companys product segments included skin care, hair care, personal care and hygiene, and lip care. Skin care accounted for the largest share at 57.45%, with revenues of 2,056.25 lakhs. This segment has shown consistent growth over the years, increasing from 946.08 in FY 2021 to 1,509.56 lakhs in FY 2022 and then to 1,689.52 lakhs in FY 2023. Hair care followed with 26.30% share, generating revenues of 941.26 lakhs, also exhibiting growth from FY 2021 to FY 2023. Personal care and hygiene, although experiencing a slight decline in share from the previous year, still contributed significantly at 14.31%, amounting to 511.99 lakhs. Lip care, while the smallest segment, also saw growth, contributing 1.94% with revenues of 69.33 lakhs. Overall, the companys total revenue increased from 1,799.94 lakhs in FY 2021 to 3,016.63 lakhs in FY 2023, showcasing positive performance across its product segments. KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS The key financial and operational performance indicators of our Company for the nine month period ended December 31, 2023 and Fiscals 2023, 2022 and 2021 have been provided below:

Sr No. Metric As of and for the As of and for the Fiscal period ended December 31, 2023* 2023 2022 2021 1 Revenue From operations ( in Lakhs) 3,578.83 3,016.63 2,761.32 1,799.94 2 Total Income ( in Lakhs) 3,605.19 3,028.25 2,761.54 1,799.94 3 Operating EBITDA ( in Lakhs) 1,471.23 429.56 366.00 (102.48) 4 Operating EBITDA Margin (%) 41.11% 14.24% 13.25% -5.69% 5 Profit/(loss) after tax for the year/ period ( in 1,100.40 311.44 257.37 (99.80) Lakhs) 6 Net profit Ratio/ Margin (%) 30.75% 10.32% 9.32% -5.54% 7 Return on Equity (ROE) (%) 70.42% 67.67% 172.97% 91.92%

Sr No. Metric As of and for the As of and for the Fiscal period ended December 31, 2023* 2023 2022 2021 8 ROCE (%) 91.40% 83.32% 204.08% 103.05% 9 Current Ratio 4.49 1.51 1.13 0.78 * Not annualised

SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE LAST FINANCIAL YEAR: In the opinion of the Board of Directors of our Company, there have not arisen, since the date of December 31, 2023 as disclosed in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, any significant developments or any circumstance that materially or adversely affect or are likely to affect the profitability of our Company or the value of its assets or its ability to pay its material liabilities within the next twelve months except those mentioned below. 1. The Shareholders in their meeting held on January 27, 2024 approved resolution for increasing authorized capital from 25.00 lakhs divided into 2,50,000 shares to 2100.00 lakhs divided into 2,10,00,000 shares of 10/- each. 2. Board of directors of the company has approved in their meeting held on April 3, 2024 for issuing 1,55,50,000 bonus shares in ratio of 311:1 i.e. for every 1 equity share held, 311 bonus equity share will be issued. Boards resolution was subsequently approved by shareholders of company in the extra- ordinary general meeting held on April 4, 2024. KEY FACTORS AFFECTING THE RESULTS OF OPERATION: Our Companys future results of operations could be affected potentially by the following factors: 1. General economic conditions in India, changes in laws and regulations. 2. Changes in revenue mix, including geographic mix of our revenues. 3. Changes in Fiscal, Economic or Political conditions in India. 4. Increased market fragmentation. 5. Competition with existing and new entrants 6. Technology System and Infrastructure Risks OUR SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES For Significant accounting policies please refer Significant Accounting Policies, "Annexure IV" beginning under Chapter titled "Financial Information of our Company" beginning on page 181 of the Draft Red Herring Prospectus. RESULTS OF KEY OPERATIONS The following table sets forth select financial data from our restated financial statement of profit and loss for the period ended on December 31, 2023 and financial years ended March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 the components of which are also expressed as a percentage of total revenue for such period and financial years:

Particulars For the period ended on For the year ended on 31.12.2023 % of Total Income 31.03.2023 % of Total Income 31.03.2022 % of Total Income 31.03.2021 % of Total Income Revenue from 3,578.83 99.27% 3,016.63 99.62% 2,761.32 99.99% 1,799.94 100.00% operation Other income 26.36 0.73% 11.62 0.38% 0.22 0.01% - 0.00% Total Revenue 3,605.19 100.00% 3,028.25 100.00% 2,761.54 100.00% 1,799.94 100.00% Materials Produced 754.30 20.92% 1,019.04 33.65% 833.33 30.18% 1,052.47 58.47% Changes in 213.33 5.92% -112.20 -3.71% 43.74 1.58% -249.50 -13.86% inventories of materials in hand Employee Benefits 420.29 11.66% 747.81 24.69% 639.17 23.15% 385.19 21.40% Expenses Finance Cost 4.38 0.12% - 0.00% - 0.00% - 0.00% Depreciation and 16.06 0.45% 23.75 0.78% 32.75 1.19% 0.65 0.04% Amortisation Cost

Particulars For the period ended For the year ended on on 31.12.2023 % of Total Income 31.03.2023 % of Total Income 31.03.2022 % of Total Income 31.03.2021 % of Total Income Other Expenses 719.67 19.96% 932.41 30.79% 879.08 31.83% 714.25 39.68% Total Expenses 2,128.03 59.03% 2,610.81 86.21% 2,428.07 87.92% 1,903.07 105.73% Profit Before Tax 1,477.16 40.97% 417.44 13.78% 333.47 12.08% -103.13 -5.73% Tax Expenses 376.76 10.45% 106.00 3.64% 76.10 2.86% -3.33 0.00% Profit (Loss) for the Year 1,100.40 30.52% 311.44 10.28% 257.37 9.32% -99.80 -5.54%

Review of Restated Financials Revenue from Operations: Revenue from operations mainly consists of sale of products. Sale of products are from following segments: 1) Skin care 2) Hair care 3) Personal care and hygiene & 4) Lip care. Other Income: Other income includes interest income on fixed deposits, interest income on Income Tax Refund and profit from sale of PPE. Total Income: Our total income comprises of revenue from operations and other income. Total Expenses: Companys total expenses consist of Purchases of material, Changes in inventories of Stock-in-trade, Employee benefit expenses, finance costs, depreciation and amortization expenses, other expenses. Materials Produced: Materials produced comprises of material acquired from Contract manufacturers. Changes in inventories of materials in hand: Changes in inventories of material in hand consists of costs attributable to an increase or decrease in inventory levels during the relevant financial period. Employee Benefits Expense: Employee benefit expense includes Salary & Wages, Staff Welfare Expenses, contribution to provident fund. Finance Cost: Finance cost includes interest expense. Other expenses: Other expenses mainly consist of Advertisement and sales promotion, Discount allowed, Commission Expenses, Conveyance and Marketing expense, Legal and professional fees, Printing and stationery expense, etc. REVIEW OF OPERATION FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 Revenue from Operations The total income for the period ending on December 31, 2023, amounted to 3,578.83 lakhs. Out of which 2,056.25 lakhs or 57.45% came from Skin care segment; 941.26 lakhs or 26.30% came from Hair care segment; 511.99 lakhs or 14.31% came from Personal care and hygiene segment; and 69.33 lakhs or 1.94% came from Lip care segment. Other Income Other income for the period ended December 31, 2023, amounted to 26.36 lakhs constituting 0.73% of total income of which Interest income on deposits is 23.24 lakhs. Materials produced Materials produced for the period ended December 31, 2023, amounted to 754.30 lakhs which was 20.92% of our Total Income. Changes in inventories of materials in hand The changes in inventories of materials in hand was 213.33 lakhs the closing stock of materials in hand was 104.63 lakhs as of December 31, 2023, against an opening stock of 317.96 lakhs as at April 1, 2023. Employee Benefits Expenses The costs associated with employee benefits for the period that concluded on December 31, 2023, totalled 420.29 lakhs, making up 11.66% of the total income. These employee benefits expenses primarily included salaries and wages, amounting to 381.17 lakhs. Finance Costs The financial expenses for the period that concluded on December 31, 2023, totalled 4.38 lakhs, accounting for 0.12% of the total income. These expenses primarily consisted of other borrowing cost of 4.38 lakhs. Depreciation and amortization expenses Depreciation and amortization expenses for the period ended December 31, 2023, amounted to 16.06 lakhs constituting 0.45% of total income. Other Expenses Other expenses for the period ended December 31, 2023, amounted to 719.67 lakhs constituting 19.96% of total income which primarily comprised of Advertisement and sales promotion of 301.00 lakhs, Discount allowed of 175.29 lakhs, Commission Expense of 155.63 lakhs, Conveyance and Marketing expense of 30.34 lakhs, Legal and professional fees of 20.83 lakhs, Printing and stationery expense of 9.56 lakhs. Profit before tax Profit before tax for the period ended December 31, 2023, amounted to 1,477.16 lakhs constituting 40.97% of total income. Tax Expenses: Tax expenses for the period ended December 31, 2023, were 376.76 lakhs. Tax expenses were 10.45% of total income. Profit after Tax: Profit after tax for the period ended December 31, 2023, amounted to 1,100.40 lakhs constituting 30.52% of total income. COMPARISON OF F.Y. 2023 WITH F.Y. 2022: Revenue from Operations The Companys revenue from operations the financial year 2022-23 is 3,016.63 lakhs. This represents 255.31 lakhs or 9.25% increase compared to the previous financial years total income of 2,761.32 lakhs. This increase is primarily due to increase in Sales from Skin care of 179.96 lakhs, Health care of 73.65 lakhs and Lip care of 24.55 lakhs. Other Income Other Income in the Financial Year 2022-23 increased by 11.41 lakhs or by 5256.86%, reaching 11.62 lakhs in comparison to the 0.22 lakhs incurred in the Financial Year 2021-22. This increase was primarily due to increase in Interest income on deposits of 9.76 lakhs. Materials produced Materials produced increased by 22.29%, reaching 1,019.04 lakhs in Financial Year 2022-23 as compared to the 833.33 lakhs incurred in the Financial Year 2021-22. Changes in Inventories of materials in hand Changes in Inventories of materials in hand was increase of 112.20 lakhs for Fiscal 2023 as compared to an decrease of 43.74 lakhs for Fiscal 2022, primarily attributable to a higher inventory of materials in hand at the end of Fiscal 2023. Employee Benefits Expenses Employee benefit expenses in the Financial Year 2022-23 increased by 17.00%, reaching 747.81 lakhs in comparison to the 639.17 lakhs incurred in the Financial Year 2021-22. This rise in employee expenses primarily stemmed from increases in salaries and wages, which went up by 63.60 lakhs and Contribution to provident fund, which went up by 35.70 lakhs. Depreciation and Amortisation Expenses Depreciation and amortization in the Financial Year 2022-23 shrunk by 27.50%, reaching 23.75 lakhs in comparison to the 32.75 lakhs incurred in the Financial Year 2021-22. Other Expenses Other expenses in the Financial Year 2022-23 increased by 6.07%, reaching 932.41 lakhs in comparison to the 879.08 lakhs incurred in the Financial Year 2021-22. This rise in other expenses was primarily attributed to several factors, including 113.81 lakhs increase in Commission expenses, 69.89 lakhs increase in Advertisement and sales promotion and 31.14 lakhs increase in Discount allowed. Tax Expenses Tax expenses increased by 39.29%, reaching a total of 106.00 lakhs in the financial year 2022-23, in contrast to the 76.10 lakhs in the financial year 2021-22. This notable increase in tax expenses can be primarily attributed to 31.20 lakhs rise in current tax payments. Profit after Tax (PAT) Due to the aforementioned factors, the profit experienced an upswing, primarily driven by the growth in total income and a decrease in total expenses as a percentage of total income. The Profit After Tax (PAT) for the financial year 2022-23 reached 311.44 lakhs, marking a notable increase from 257.37 lakhs in the financial year 2021-22. In the financial year 2022-23, PAT constituted 10.28% of the total revenue, in contrast to 9.32% in the fiscal year 2021-22. COMPARISON OF F.Y. 2022 WITH F.Y. 2021: Revenue from Operations The Companys revenue from operations the financial year 2021-22 is 2,761.32 lakhs. This represents 961.37 lakhs or 53.41% increase compared to the previous financial years total income of 1,799.94 lakhs. This increase is primarily due to increase in Sales from Skin care of 563.48 lakhs, Health care of 260.44 lakhs, Personal care and hygiene of 123.98 lakhs, and Lip care of 13.48 lakhs. Other Income Other Income in the Financial Year 2021-22 increased by 0.22 lakhs in comparison to 0 incurred in the Financial Year 2020-21. This increase was primarily due to increase in Interest income on deposits of 0.22 lakhs. Materials produced Materials produced decreased by 20.82%, reaching 833.33 lakhs in Financial Year 2021-22 as compared to the 1,052.47 lakhs incurred in the Financial Year 2020-21. Changes in Inventories of materials in hand Changes in Inventories of materials in hand was decrease of 43.74 lakhs for Fiscal 2022 as compared to an increase of 249.50 lakhs for Fiscal 2021, primarily attributable to a lower inventory of materials in hand at the end of Fiscal 2022. Employee Benefits Expenses Employee benefit expenses in the Financial Year 2021-22 increased by 65.94%, reaching 639.17 lakhs in comparison to the 385.19 lakhs incurred in the Financial Year 2020-21. This rise in employee expenses primarily stemmed from increases in salaries and wages, which went up by 253.60 lakhs. Depreciation and Amortisation Expenses Depreciation and amortization in the Financial Year 2021-22 spiked by 4945.86%, reaching 32.75 lakhs in comparison to the 0.65 lakhs incurred in the Financial Year 2020-21. The increase in depreciation was primarily due to addition in assets. Other Expenses Other expenses in the Financial Year 2021-22 increased by 23.08%, reaching 879.08 lakhs in comparison to the 714.25 lakhs incurred in the Financial Year 2020-21. This rise in other expenses was primarily attributed to several factors, including 90.57 lakhs increase in Legal and professional fees, 64.21 lakhs increase in Discount allowed, 41.12 lakhs increase in Expired good written off and 38.66 lakhs increase in General office and other expenses. Tax Expenses Tax expenses increased, reaching a total of 76.10 lakhs in the financial year 2021-22, in contrast to the (3.33) lakhs in the financial year 2020-21. This notable increase in tax expenses can be primarily attributed to 79.00 lakhs rise in current tax payments. Profit after Tax (PAT) Due to the aforementioned factors, the profit experienced an upswing, primarily driven by the growth in total income and a decrease in total expenses as a percentage of total income. The Profit/(Loss) After Tax (PAT) for the financial year 2021-22 reached 257.37 lakhs, marking a notable increase from (99.80) lakhs in the financial year 2020-21. In the financial year 2021-22, PAT constituted 9.32% of the total revenue. Cash Flow The table below summaries our cash flows from our Restated Financial Information for the period ended December 31, 2023, and for the financial years ended on 2023, 2022, and 2021: ( in lakhs)

Particulars For the period ended December 31, 2023 FY 2023 FY 2022 FY 2021 Net cash (used in)/ Generated from operating activities 201.52 479.19 301.81 7.09 Net cash (used in)/ Generated from investing activities (38.36) (127.35) (5.85) (80.32) Net cash (used in)/ Generated from finance activities (1.50) (8.60) - 7.61 Net increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 161.66 343.24 295.96 (65.62) Cash and Cash Equivalents at the beginning of the period 584.04 240.80 (55.16) 10.46 Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of period 745.70 584.04 240.80 (55.16)

Cash Flow from/(used in) Operating Activities Net cash generated from operating activities for the nine month period ended December 31, 2023 was 201.52 lakhs and our profit before tax that period was 1,477.16 lakhs. The difference was primarily attributable to depreciation of 16.06 lakhs, Profit on sale of PPE of (2.78) lakhs, Interest income of (23.58) lakhs, and thereafter change in working capital of (1,050.33) lakhs respectively, resulting in gross cash generated from operations at 416.53 lakhs. We have income tax paid of 215.01 lakhs. Net cash generated from operating activities in the Fiscal 2023 was 479.19 lakhs and our profit before tax that period was 417.44 lakhs. The difference was primarily attributable to depreciation of 23.75 lakhs, Interest income of (11.61) lakhs, and thereafter change in working capital of 149.38 lakhs respectively, resulting in gross cash generated from operations at 578.95 lakhs. We have income tax paid of 99.76 lakhs. Net cash generated from operating activities in the Fiscal 2022 was 301.81 lakhs and our profit before tax that period was 333.47 lakhs. The difference was primarily attributable to depreciation of 32.75 lakhs, Interest income of (0.22) lakhs, Loss on sale of PPE of (8.77) lakhs, and thereafter change in working capital of 29.58 lakhs respectively, resulting in gross cash generated from operations at 404.35 lakhs. We have income tax paid of 102.54 lakhs. Net cash generated from operating activities in the Fiscal 2021 was 7.09 lakhs and our profit/(loss) before tax that period was (103.13) lakhs. The difference was primarily attributable to depreciation of 0.65 lakhs, and thereafter change in working capital of 130.03 lakhs respectively, resulting in gross cash generated from operations at 27.57 lakhs. We have income tax paid of 20.48 lakhs. Cash Flow from/(used in) Investing Activities For the nine month period ended December 31, 2023, our net cash used in investing activities was (38.36) lakhs, which was primarily for Purchase of PPE of (69.15) lakhs, Proceeds from sale of PPE of 5.47 lakhs, Interest received of 26.85 lakhs and Proceeds from maturity of FD of (1.53) lakhs during the said period. In the Fiscal 2023, our net cash used in investing activities was (127.35) lakhs, which was primarily for Purchase of PPE of (31.47) lakhs, Interest received of 5.44 lakhs and Proceeds from maturity of FD of (101.32) lakhs during the said year. In the Fiscal 2022, our net cash used in investing activities was (5.85) lakhs, which was primarily for Purchase of PPE of (11.07) lakhs, Proceeds from sale of PPE of 5.00 lakhs and Interest received of 0.22 lakhs during the said year. In the Fiscal 2021, our net cash used in investing activities was (80.32) lakhs, which was primarily for Purchase of PPE of (80.32) lakhs during the said year. Cash Flow from/(used in) Financing Activities For the nine month period ended December 31, 2023, our net cash used in financing activities was (1.50) lakhs. This was primarily due to Proceeds from issue of shares of 2.00 lakhs, and repayment of short term borrowings of (3.50) lakhs. In the Fiscal 2023, our net cash used in financing activities was (8.60) lakhs. This was primarily due to proceeds from short term borrowings of 2.52 lakhs, and repayment of short term borrowings of (11.12) lakhs. In the Fiscal 2022, our net cash used in financing activities was 0 (Nil). This was primarily due to proceeds from short term borrowings of 0.66 lakhs, and repayment of short term borrowings of (0.66) lakhs. In the Fiscal 2021, our net cash generated from financing activities was 7.61 lakhs. This was primarily due to proceeds from short term borrowings of 8.06 lakhs, and repayment of short term borrowings of (0.45) lakhs. Information required as per Item 11 (II) (C) (iv) of Part A of Schedule VI to the SEBI Regulations: 1. Unusual or infrequent events or transactions To our knowledge there have been no unusual or infrequent events or transactions that have taken place during the last three years other than shut down of business due to COVID-19. 2. Significant economic changes that materially affected or are likely to affect income from continuing operations. Our business has been subject, and we expect it to continue to be subject to significant economic changes arising from the trends identified above in ‘Factors Affecting our Results of Operations and the uncertainties described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" beginning on page 28 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. To our knowledge, except as we have described in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, there are no known factors which we expect to bring about significant economic changes. 3. Income and Sales on account of major product/main activities Income and sales of our Company mainly consists of sale of products from following segments: 1) Skin care 2) Hair care 3) Personal care and hygiene & 4) Lip care. 4. Whether the company has followed any unorthodox procedure for recording sales and revenues Our Company has not followed any unorthodox procedure for recording sales and revenues. 5. Known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on sales, revenue or income from continuing operations. Apart from the risks as disclosed under Section titled "Risk Factors" beginning on page 28 in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, in our opinion there are no other known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenue or income from continuing operations. 6. Extent to which material increases in net sales or revenue are due to increased sales volume, introduction of new products or services or increased sales prices. Increases in revenues are by and large linked to increases in volume of business. 7. Total turnover of each major industry services in which the issuer company operated. The Company is in the business of, the relevant industry data, as available, has been included in the chapter titled "Industry Overview" beginning on page 102 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. 8. Status of any publicly announced new products or business services. Our Company has not announced any new services or business services. 9. The extent to which business is seasonal. Our Companys business is not seasonal. 10. Any significant dependence on a single or few suppliers or customers. Our Company has appointed one of its promoter group entities, namely, M/s. Amderma Healthcare LLP, as its carrying and forwarding agent for storing our products, delivering and distributing the same. Consequently, we derive all of our revenue from M/s. Amderma Healthcare LLP. The details of revenue earned by our Company from M/s. Amderma Healthcare LLP during the nine-month period ended December 31, 2023 and the Fiscals ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 have been provided below: ( in lakhs)

S. No. Name of the customer Nine-month period ended December 31, Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 2023 Amount of revenue earned % of total revenues Amount of revenue earned % of total revenues Amount of revenue earned % of total revenues Amount of revenue earned % of total revenues 1. M/s. Amderma Healthcare LLP 3,543.62 99.02% 2,963.58 98.24% 2,489.43 90.15% 1,641.11 91.18%

The expenses incurred by our Company from top ten contract manufacturers during the preceding three years and the nine-month period ended December 31, 2023 have been provided below: Nine month period ended December 31, 2023: ( in lakhs)

S. No. Contract Manufacturer Total expenses incurred % of total expenses 1 Contract Manufacturer 1 148.14 19.64% 2 Contract Manufacturer 2 132.40 17.55% 3 Contract Manufacturer 3 111.17 14.74% 4 Contract Manufacturer 4 38.38 5.09% 5 Contract Manufacturer 5 22.18 2.94% 6 Contract Manufacturer 6 19.73 2.62% 7 Contract Manufacturer 7 18.03 2.39% 8 Contract Manufacturer 8 17.15 2.27% 9 Contract Manufacturer 9 15.90 2.11% 10 Contract Manufacturer 10 15.24 2.02% Total 538.32 71.37% March 31, 2023: ( in lakhs) S. No. Contract Manufacturer Total expenses incurred % of total expenses 1 Contract Manufacturer 1 177.69 17.44% 2 Contract Manufacturer 2 174.64 17.14% 3 Contract Manufacturer 3 161.70 15.87% 4 Contract Manufacturer 4 65.76 6.45% 5 Contract Manufacturer 5 36.53 3.59% 6 Contract Manufacturer 6 32.74 3.21% 7 Contract Manufacturer 7 23.94 2.35% 8 Contract Manufacturer 8 23.08 2.27% 9 Contract Manufacturer 9 17.89 1.76% 10 Contract Manufacturer 10 17.02 1.67% Total 730.99 71.75% March 31, 2022: ( in lakhs) S. No. Contract Manufacturer Total expenses incurred % of total expenses 1 Contract Manufacturer 1 141.00 16.92% 2 Contract Manufacturer 2 138.29 16.59% 3 Contract Manufacturer 3 91.98 11.04% 4 Contract Manufacturer 4 83.77 10.05% S. No. Contract Manufacturer Total expenses incurred % of total expenses 5 Contract Manufacturer 5 52.56 6.31% 6 Contract Manufacturer 6 41.00 4.92% 7 Contract Manufacturer 7 21.09 2.53% 8 Contract Manufacturer 8 19.02 2.28% 9 Contract Manufacturer 9 17.65 2.12% 10 Contract Manufacturer 10 17.15 2.06% Total 623.51 74.82% March 31, 2021: ( in lakhs) S. No. Contract Manufacturer Total expenses incurred % of total expenses 1 Contract Manufacturer 1 84.72 8.05% 2 Contract Manufacturer 2 80.52 7.65% 3 Contract Manufacturer 3 34.48 3.28% 4 Contract Manufacturer 4 32.87 3.12% 5 Contract Manufacturer 5 31.62 3.00% 6 Contract Manufacturer 6 25.28 2.40% 7 Contract Manufacturer 7 21.20 2.01% 8 Contract Manufacturer 8 17.99 1.71% 9 Contract Manufacturer 9 12.38 1.18% 10 Contract Manufacturer 10 10.10 0.96% Total 351.16 33.36%