|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 May 2025
|5 May 2025
|Arco Leasing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2025. The Board has approved the appointment of Secretarial Auditor for a term of Five years form f.y. 2025-26 till 2029-30 at its meeting held on May 12, 2025, subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company. Please find attached herewith approved Audited Consolidted and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2025 alongwith the Auditors report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|3 Feb 2025
|23 Jan 2025
|ARCO LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2024 and any other business with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 3, 2025 - to approve the Financial Statements for the Quarter ended March 31, 2024 and appointment of Woman Director on the Board of the Company and appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/02/2025)
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|ARCO LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the date of 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and to approve the register of Members and Share Transfer Books/Book Closure dates of the Company and any other business with the permission of Chair. We wish to inform you that the Board has approved the date of 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company. The AGM will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. (IST) at its registered office of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|ARCO LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i) Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 alongwith limited review report thereon ii)date of 40th Annual General Meeting and to approve Register off Members and Share Transfer Books/Book Closure dates of the Company and iii) any other business matters with the permission of the Chair. The Board has approved in its meeting held on August 5, 2024, the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. Please find attached herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 5, 2024 alongwith the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)
