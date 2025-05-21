|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Jun 2025
|6 Jun 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting Regarding Change in Independent Director
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2025
|16 May 2025
|Audited Results & Quarterly Results - Ardi Investments & Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended as on 31st March 2025 and any other Business approve by the Board. Outcome of the Board Meeting held for the Approval of the Audited Financial Result for the Period ended as on 31.03.2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|12 May 2025
|12 May 2025
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held for the Change in Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company
|Board Meeting
|3 Mar 2025
|26 Feb 2025
|ARDI INVESTMENT & TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/03/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Addition and Replacement of Object Clause of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting to replace the object clause of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/03/2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2025
|10 Feb 2025
|ARDI INVESTMENT & TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result for Quarter ended as on 31st December 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held for the consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended as on 31.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2025)
|Board Meeting
|4 Feb 2025
|4 Feb 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|6 Dec 2024
|6 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held as on Today i.e. 06.12.2024
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting held as on Today i.e. 08.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Oct 2024
|4 Oct 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held as on Today i.e. 04.10.2024 Appointment of Mr. Umang Agrawal as a Company Secretary cum Compliance officer of the Company
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held as on Today i.e. 04th September, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held for the Approve the Resignation of Company Secretary
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|ARDI INVESTMENT & TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended as on 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held as on Today i.e. 08.08.2024 for the Consider and Approve the Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended as on 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
