Ardi Investments & Trading Company Ltd Board Meeting

2.75
(4.96%)
Nov 30, 2011

Ardi Invest. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Jun 20256 Jun 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting Regarding Change in Independent Director
Board Meeting21 May 202516 May 2025
Audited Results & Quarterly Results - Ardi Investments & Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended as on 31st March 2025 and any other Business approve by the Board. Outcome of the Board Meeting held for the Approval of the Audited Financial Result for the Period ended as on 31.03.2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2025)
Board Meeting12 May 202512 May 2025
Outcome of the Board Meeting held for the Change in Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company
Board Meeting3 Mar 202526 Feb 2025
ARDI INVESTMENT & TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/03/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Addition and Replacement of Object Clause of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting to replace the object clause of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/03/2025)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202510 Feb 2025
ARDI INVESTMENT & TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result for Quarter ended as on 31st December 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held for the consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended as on 31.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2025)
Board Meeting4 Feb 20254 Feb 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting6 Dec 20246 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held as on Today i.e. 06.12.2024
Board Meeting8 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting held as on Today i.e. 08.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting4 Oct 20244 Oct 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held as on Today i.e. 04.10.2024 Appointment of Mr. Umang Agrawal as a Company Secretary cum Compliance officer of the Company
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held as on Today i.e. 04th September, 2024.
Board Meeting12 Aug 202412 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held for the Approve the Resignation of Company Secretary
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
ARDI INVESTMENT & TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended as on 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held as on Today i.e. 08.08.2024 for the Consider and Approve the Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended as on 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

