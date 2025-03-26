Aten Papers & Foam Ltd Summary

Aten Papers & Foam Limited was originally incorporated on January 07, 2019, as a Private Limited Company as Aten Papers & Foam Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Subsequently, the status of the Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Aten Papers & Foam Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 18, 2024 was issued by the Central Processing Centre, Manesar. The Company is involved in the business of Trading of various types of papers. The Company operate as an important intermediary in the Paper Product Supply Chain. As a crucial middleman in the paper product supply chain, it procure paper from different paper mills and resell them to clients in the packaging products industry. Examples of these products include Kraft Paper and Duplex Board. It also purchase Wastepaper from stockiest and sell them to Paper mills which is crucial raw material for such mills. The Company operate Godown in Changodar, Ahmedabad City, wherein it sells papers in the domestic markets specially in the state of Gujarat. The paper products manufactured by customers have a variety of end use applications and are used mainly in the packaging industry.The Company is planning a Public Issue upto 33,00,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.