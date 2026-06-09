Atvo Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.7
10.7
10.7
10.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.84
0.72
0.62
0.49
Net Worth
11.54
11.42
11.32
11.19
Minority Interest
Debt
0.08
0.78
1.63
3.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.62
12.2
12.95
14.77
Fixed Assets
0.04
0.05
0.05
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
11.46
12.06
12.29
14.69
Inventories
0.06
0.14
0.31
0.01
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.37
0.45
0.15
0.14
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
11.1
11.7
12.17
14.78
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.15
-0.22
-0.11
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
-0.08
-0.12
-0.13
Cash
0.12
0.08
0.61
0.02
Total Assets
11.62
12.19
12.95
14.76
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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