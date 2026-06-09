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Atvo Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

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25.5
(2.00%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:24:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.7

10.7

10.7

10.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.84

0.72

0.62

0.49

Net Worth

11.54

11.42

11.32

11.19

Minority Interest

Debt

0.08

0.78

1.63

3.58

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.62

12.2

12.95

14.77

Fixed Assets

0.04

0.05

0.05

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

11.46

12.06

12.29

14.69

Inventories

0.06

0.14

0.31

0.01

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.37

0.45

0.15

0.14

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

11.1

11.7

12.17

14.78

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.15

-0.22

-0.11

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.07

-0.08

-0.12

-0.13

Cash

0.12

0.08

0.61

0.02

Total Assets

11.62

12.19

12.95

14.76

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