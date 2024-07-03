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Atvo Enterprises Ltd Share Price Live

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25
(-1.88%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open24.98
  • Day's High25.21
  • 52 Wk High29.83
  • Prev. Close25.48
  • Day's Low24.98
  • 52 Wk Low 12
  • Turnover (lac)8.91
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.09
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)267.46
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Atvo Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

₹24.98

Prev. Close

₹25.48

Turnover(Lac.)

₹8.91

Day's High

₹25.21

Day's Low

₹24.98

52 Week's High

₹29.83

52 Week's Low

₹12

Book Value

₹1.09

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

267.46

P/E

0

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Atvo Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2025

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4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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1 Jun 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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Atvo Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Atvo Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:32 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.51%

Non-Promoter- 49.48%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Atvo Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.7

10.7

10.7

10.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.84

0.72

0.62

0.49

Net Worth

11.54

11.42

11.32

11.19

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.02

0.3

0.6

0.62

yoy growth (%)

-90.95

-49.35

-3.83

-85

Raw materials

0

-0.07

0

0

As % of sales

0

23.48

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.22

-0.26

-0.27

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0.09

0.07

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.05

-0.03

Working capital

0.52

-0.85

-0.48

1.97

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-90.95

-49.35

-3.83

-85

Op profit growth

-40.52

-278.07

23.89

-64.89

EBIT growth

-64.35

-91.78

24.81

-63.13

Net profit growth

-64.35

-85.08

-10.22

-70.71

View Ratios

No Record Found

Atvo Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

3,050.95

467.942,07,624.08-163.540.3311,774.25812.27

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

618.95

24.2217,917.1179.070.812,440.66351.93

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

142.5

54.1813,667.9227.330.071,905.1142.5

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

492

45.8112,897.3280.230.911,993.67117.15

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

24.03

32.4712,245.58102.042.081,629.967.97

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Atvo Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Naresh Kumar Gattani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ms. Chitra Naraniwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Siddharth Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arpit Jain

Executive Director

Siddharth Gattani

Executive Director

Shorya Gattani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kirti Agarwal

Registered Office

585 Neelkanth Colony,

Shastri Nagar Bhilwara,

Rajasthan - 311001

Tel: -

Website: http://www.trendyknitwearlimited.com

Email: trendyknitwear@gmail.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Atvo Enterprises Limited was initially incorporated as Trendy Knitwear Limited in March, 1995 at Hyderabad. The name of the Company was changed from Trendy Knitwear Limited to Vandana Knitwear Limited...
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Reports by Atvo Enterprises Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Atvo Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Atvo Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Atvo Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Atvo Enterprises Ltd is ₹267.46 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Atvo Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Atvo Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 22.77 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Atvo Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Atvo Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Atvo Enterprises Ltd is ₹12 and ₹29.83 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Atvo Enterprises Ltd?

Atvo Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 114.54%, 3 Years at 134.85%, 1 Year at 31.10%, 6 Month at 65.67%, 3 Month at 26.26% and 1 Month at -6.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Atvo Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Atvo Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.51 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 49.49 %

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