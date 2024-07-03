Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorTextiles
Open₹24.98
Prev. Close₹25.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.91
Day's High₹25.21
Day's Low₹24.98
52 Week's High₹29.83
52 Week's Low₹12
Book Value₹1.09
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)267.46
P/E0
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.7
10.7
10.7
10.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.84
0.72
0.62
0.49
Net Worth
11.54
11.42
11.32
11.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.02
0.3
0.6
0.62
yoy growth (%)
-90.95
-49.35
-3.83
-85
Raw materials
0
-0.07
0
0
As % of sales
0
23.48
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.22
-0.26
-0.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0.09
0.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.05
-0.03
Working capital
0.52
-0.85
-0.48
1.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-90.95
-49.35
-3.83
-85
Op profit growth
-40.52
-278.07
23.89
-64.89
EBIT growth
-64.35
-91.78
24.81
-63.13
Net profit growth
-64.35
-85.08
-10.22
-70.71
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,050.95
|467.94
|2,07,624.08
|-163.54
|0.33
|11,774.25
|812.27
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
618.95
|24.22
|17,917.1
|179.07
|0.81
|2,440.66
|351.93
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
142.5
|54.18
|13,667.92
|27.33
|0.07
|1,905.11
|42.5
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
492
|45.81
|12,897.32
|80.23
|0.91
|1,993.67
|117.15
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
24.03
|32.47
|12,245.58
|102.04
|2.08
|1,629.96
|7.97
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Naresh Kumar Gattani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ms. Chitra Naraniwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Siddharth Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arpit Jain
Executive Director
Siddharth Gattani
Executive Director
Shorya Gattani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kirti Agarwal
585 Neelkanth Colony,
Shastri Nagar Bhilwara,
Rajasthan - 311001
Tel: -
Website: http://www.trendyknitwearlimited.com
Email: trendyknitwear@gmail.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Atvo Enterprises Limited was initially incorporated as Trendy Knitwear Limited in March, 1995 at Hyderabad. The name of the Company was changed from Trendy Knitwear Limited to Vandana Knitwear Limited...
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Reports by Atvo Enterprises Ltd
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