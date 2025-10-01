Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company scheduled to be held on 29th September, 2025 Submission of the Voting Results along with Scrutinizer Report of 30th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.10.2025) Clarification on delay in Submission of the proceeding of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company thereof submission of Revised Corporate Announcement. of AGM Proceedings. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2025) Submission (R) of the Voting Results along with Scrutinizer Report of the 30th AGM Of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.10.2025)