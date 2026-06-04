Board Meeting 4 Jun 2026 1 Jun 2026

Atvo Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/06/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results for Quarter year and year ended March 31 2026. 2 . Any other items with the permission of Chairman Outcome of Board Meeting held on 04th June 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 04.06.2026)

Board Meeting 11 May 2026 29 Apr 2026

Audited Results Atvo Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results for Quarter year and year ended March 31, 2026. 2 . Any other items with the permission of Chairman. Atvo Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results for Quarter year and year ended March 31, 2026. 2 . Any other items with the permission of Chairman. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 04.05.2026) The revised date for the Board Meeting to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026 and to consider other business, if any will be intimated in due course in compliance with the applicable timelines prescribed under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:09.05.2026)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2026 30 Jan 2026

Atvo Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2025. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/02/2026)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

Atvo Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September,2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2025 30 Aug 2025

1. Resignation of Mrs. Charul Gattani (DIN- 09796702) as Executive Director of the Company 2. Appointment of Mr. Siddharth Gattani (DIN: 07418858) as Additional Executive Director of the Company subject to the approval of the Shareholders . 3. Appointment of Mr. Shorya Gattani (DIN: 06597345) as Additional Executive Director of the Company subject to the approval of the Shareholders.

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2025 25 Jul 2025