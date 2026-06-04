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Atvo Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

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25
(-1.88%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Vandana Knitwear CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Jun 20261 Jun 2026
Atvo Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/06/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results for Quarter year and year ended March 31 2026. 2 . Any other items with the permission of Chairman Outcome of Board Meeting held on 04th June 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 04.06.2026)
Board Meeting11 May 202629 Apr 2026
Audited Results Atvo Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results for Quarter year and year ended March 31, 2026. 2 . Any other items with the permission of Chairman. Atvo Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results for Quarter year and year ended March 31, 2026. 2 . Any other items with the permission of Chairman. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 04.05.2026) The revised date for the Board Meeting to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026 and to consider other business, if any will be intimated in due course in compliance with the applicable timelines prescribed under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:09.05.2026)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202630 Jan 2026
Atvo Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2025. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/02/2026)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20257 Nov 2025
Atvo Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September,2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.11.2025)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202530 Aug 2025
1. Resignation of Mrs. Charul Gattani (DIN- 09796702) as Executive Director of the Company 2. Appointment of Mr. Siddharth Gattani (DIN: 07418858) as Additional Executive Director of the Company subject to the approval of the Shareholders . 3. Appointment of Mr. Shorya Gattani (DIN: 06597345) as Additional Executive Director of the Company subject to the approval of the Shareholders.
Board Meeting2 Aug 202525 Jul 2025
Atvo Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve ATVO Enterprises Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2025 and to consider and transit any other businesses with the permission of the Chairman. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 02nd August,2025 to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2025 and other matter thereto . Please refer enclosed file Outcome of Board Meeting held on 02nd August ,2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :02.08.2025)

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