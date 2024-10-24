|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|9 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|28 Sep 2024
|Rs.2.5000 per share(25%)FinalDividend& A.G.M,..
|BookCloser
|13 Feb 2024
|1 Mar 2024
|8 Mar 2024
|We would like to inform you that the Extra-ordinary General meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 07th March, 2024, at 11:00 AM (IST) through video conferencing (VC) or other Audio Visual Means (OAVM)
|BookCloser
|15 Jan 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|Pursuant to section 91 of the companies Act 2013 and regulation 42 of SEBI ( LODR) Regulations 2015 the register of members and share transfer book of the company will remain closed from Thursday February 01 2024 to Thursday February 08 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of EGM.
Invest wise with Expert advice
