Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Results

1,147.55
(-2.29%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Aurobindo Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon

Aurobindo Pharma: Related News

Aurobindo Pharma Gains UK Approval for Cancer Drug Bevqolva

Aurobindo Pharma Gains UK Approval for Cancer Drug Bevqolva

23 Dec 2024|11:11 PM

This is a medicine used to treat specific kinds of cancer. It can be administered only via an infusion.

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

23 Dec 2024|07:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.

Aurobindo Pharma’s Telangana unit gets 2 USFDA observations

Aurobindo Pharma's Telangana unit gets 2 USFDA observations

18 Dec 2024|09:23 AM

The inspection concluded with 02 observations. The observations are procedural in nature and will be addressed within the allotted time.

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

18 Dec 2024|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.

Aurobindo Pharma's Unit Eugia Pharma to Launch USFDA Approved Pazopanib in FY25

Aurobindo Pharma's Unit Eugia Pharma to Launch USFDA Approved Pazopanib in FY25

5 Dec 2024|10:34 PM

Pazopanib Tablets, 200 mg, is an alternative equivalent of Votrient Tablets, 200 mg, manufactured by Novartis and used for the treatment of specific types of cancer.

Aurobindo Pharma inks pact for respiratory products

Aurobindo Pharma inks pact for respiratory products

25 Nov 2024|09:17 AM

Aurobindo Pharma stated that once commercialised, the drugs will be manufactured at Partner's facilities and marketed by both parties.

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

3 Oct 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.

Aurobindo Pharma to pick up 49% stake in GLS Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma to pick up 49% stake in GLS Pharma

19 Sep 2024|12:32 PM

On June 17, 2022, Aurobindo purchased a 51% share in GLS Pharma from entrepreneur Suresh Pathak and his family members.

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Aurobindo Pharma’s Subsidiary Secures USFDA Nod for Injectable Plant

Aurobindo Pharma's Subsidiary Secures USFDA Nod for Injectable Plant

18 Sep 2024|04:14 PM

The approval was based on a supplemental Abbreviated New Drug Application (sANDA) for an alternate facility for manufacturing and testing.

