"Dear Shareholders,

On behalf of Autopal family, I extend my best wishes to all of you"

The Members of Autopal Industries Limited It gives us immense pleasure in presenting you on behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company, the 31st Annual Report of Autopal Industries Limited along with Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2017.

Particulars (Rs in Lakhs) 2016-17 2015-16 Net Sales 3460.67 4017.47 Other Income 6.96 7.96 Operating Profit before Finance cost, Depreciation, Tax and Extraordinary items 385.01 335.60 Less: Depreciation & amortization expenses and Finance Costs 339.64 284.78 Profit before Tax and Extraordinary items 45.37 50.82 Less: Exceptional Items Add: Extraordinary Items 12.15 15.17 Less: Tax 6.43 15.53 Net Profit for the year 51.09 50.46 Add: Balance brought forward from previous year Profit available for appropriation 51.09 50.46 Appropriation of Profits Transfer to General Reserve Balance carried over to Balance Sheet 51.09 50.46

Core Performance Report:-

Autopal had net Sales of Rs. 3460.67 lakhs in financial year 2016-17 against Rs4017.47 lakhs in previous financial year 2015-16. The operating profit before finance cost, depreciation and tax is Rs.385.01 lakhs in current year 2016-17 against Rs. 335.60 lakhs in previous financial year.

Transfer to Reserves:-

Considering the future prospect and the expansions, to which the Company looks forward, no transfer has been made to the reserves in the Financial Year 2016-17.

Public Deposits:-

All the previous Fixed Deposit amounts and Interest thereon were paid in the previous Financial Year i.e., 2015-16 and accordingly no amount is outstanding as on the Balance Sheet Date, and further it is clarified that no money have been received which fall under the category of deposits during the Financial Year 2016-17.

Dividend:-

The board of directors has decided that in order to consolidate and strengthen the capital base of the company, the company does not recommend any dividend for the year under review.

Disclosures under the Companies Act, 2013

a) Extract of Annual Return: The detail forming part of extract of annual return is enclosed as Annexure-1.

b) Number of Board Meetings: During the year under review the Board of Directors of the company met 16 (SIXTEEN) times (including a separate meeting of independent directors on the Board). The details of the board meetings and the attendance of the directors are provided in Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

c) Committees of the Board: Details of all the Committees along with their terms of reference, composition and meetings held during the year is provided in the Corporate Governance Report and forms integral part of this report.

"Directors Responsibility Statement"

To the best of their knowledge, belief and according to the information and explanations obtained in terms of Section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013, Directors state that;

(i) In the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with proper explanations relating to material departures, if any;

(ii) They have selected such Accounting Policies and applied them consistently and made judgement and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March, 2017 and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(iii) To the best of their knowledge and information, they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) They have prepared the Annual Accounts on a Going Concern basis;

(v) They have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

(vi) There is a proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Appointment of Director(s) and KMP{s):-

Resignations:-

During the year,

• Mr. Abhishek Gupta {DIN 02691807), Executive Director of the Company also resigned from his post on 2nd July, 2016.

• Mrs. Anubha Gupta (DIN: 02190808), Executive & Woman Director of the Company resigned from the post on 18,hJuly, 2016.

Appointment:-

• Mrs. Bela Bhandari was appointed to fill the vacancy on account of resignation of Mrs. Anubha Gupta, as an Additional Director in the Board meeting held on 28th July, 2016 and has been confirmed to be appointed as a Non- Executive Independent Director in the Annual General meeting held on 30th September, 2016. She further agreed and qualified herself to be appointed as a Non- Executive Independent Woman Director.

Board Evaluation:-

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 27(2) of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement, 2015. The Board has carried out an Annual Performance Evaluation of the directors (individually) as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration, Compensation Committee and Stakeholders Grievance Committee. The evaluation criteria, inter-alia, covered various aspects of the boards functioning including its Composition, Attendance of Directors, Participation levels, Specialised knowledge for decision making.

The performance of individual directors was evaluated on following parameters:-

• Level of Engagement and Contribution.

• Independence of Judgement

• Safeguarding the Interest of the Company and its minority shareholders.

• Time Devoted, etc.

The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process. The Performance of the Board is evaluated by each Director as well as collectively by the Board Annually. The Boards performance is evaluated on the basis of number of Board and Committee meetings attended by an individual director, participation of director in the affairs of the company, duties performed by each director and targets achieved. More details on the same are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

Internal Financial Controls:-

The Company has its internal financial control system with reference to financial statements. During the year, such system was tested and no reportable material weakness in the system or in the operations was observed.

Related Party Transactions:-

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee and the Board for approval. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained on a quarterly basis for the transactions which are of a foreseen and repetitive nature. The transactions entered into pursuant to the omnibus approval so granted are audited and a statement giving details of all related party transactions is placed before the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors for their approval on a quarterly basis. The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is available on the Companys website Form No. AOC-2 carrying relevant details about related party transactions of the Company is attached as Annexure-2.

Corporate Social Responsibility

(CSR) U/s 135 is not applicable to Autopal Industries Limited.

Risk Management:-

The Company has developed a very comprehensive risk management policy under which all key risks and mitigation plans are compiled into a Risk Matrix. The same is reviewed quarterly by senior management and periodically by the Board of Directors. The Risk Matrix contains the Companys assessment of impact and probability of each significant risk and mitigation steps taken or planned. For a detailed risk management policy please refer the website link.

Policy for Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace:-

Pursuant to the requirements of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2014, the Company has a policy and framework for employees to report sexual harassment cases at workplace and our process ensures complete anonymity and confidentiality of information. Adequate workshops and awareness programmes against sexual harassment are conducted across the organization.

Material Changes and Commitments Affecting Financial Position of the Company:-

No material changes and commitments have occurred after the close of the year till the date of this Report, which affect the financial position of the Company.

Corporate Governance: -

Corporate governance is a ongoing procedure which remains at swing all the time at Autopal Industries Limited. Its all about commitment to values and ethical business conduct. Systems, policies and frameworks are regularly upgraded to effectively meet the challenges of rapid growth in a dynamic external business environment. Being a Listed Corporate entity, our Company is committed to sound corporate practices based on conscience, openness, fairness, professionalism and accountability paving the way in building confidence among all its stakeholders for achieving sustainable long term growth and profitability. A detailed Corporate Governance Report and a certificate from M/s. Mahendra Khandelwal & Co., Practicing Company Secretary, Jaipur has been received regarding compliance with conditions of Corporate Governance as required under Regulation 27(2) of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement, 2015 .

Agreements are attached and form an integral part of this report. Certificate of the CEO/CFO, inter alia, confirming the correctness of the Financial Statements, compliance with Companys Code of Conduct, adequacy of the Internal Control measures and reporting of matters to the Audit Committee in terms of Regulation 27(2) of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement, 2015 with the Stock Exchanges, is attached and forms an integral part of this report.

Statutory Auditor:-

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company which was held on 30Ih September, 2015 M/s Rajvanshi &Associates Chartered Accountants, were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office till the conclusion of the 33rd AGM. In terms of the first proviso to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, the appointment of the auditors shall be placed for ratification at every Annual General Meeting. Accordingly, based on recommendation of Audit Committee and Board of Directors, the appointment of M/s Rajvanshi &Associates Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors of the Company, is placed for ratification by the shareholders. In this regard, the Company has received a certificate from the auditors to the effect that if they are reappointed, it would be in accordance with the provisions of Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, for any qualifications or adverse remarks in the Auditors Report valid clarification/ explanation has been given The Notes on financial statements are self explanatory, and needs no further explanation.

Cost Auditor:-

The Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company has appointed M/s Bikram Jain & Associates, Cost Accountants having firm Registration No. 101610, as Cost Auditor for conducting the audit of Cost Records maintained by the company for the Financial Year 2017-18. There are no qualifications or adverse remarks in the Cost Audit Report which requires any clarification/ explanation.

Particulars of Loans:-

APIL has neither given loan(s) nor investment(s) has been made and neither Guarantee(s) has been provided nor Securities has been provided Reference Section 134 and 186(4) of companies act, 2013.

Secretarial Auditor and Secretarial Audit Report:-

I The Board has appointed M/s Mahendra Khandelwal & Co., Company Secretaries in Whole-time Practice, to carry out Secretarial Audit of the Company under the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act 2013. The Report of Secretarial Auditor is annexed with this report as Annexure-3. The Report does not contain any qualification.

Insider Trading

Insider Trading Prevention Code Pursuant to the SEBI Insider Trading Code, the company has formulated a comprehensive policy for prohibition of Insider Trading in Equity Shares of Autopal Industries Limited to preserve the confidentiality and to prevent misuse of unpublished price sensitive information. Mr. Abhishek Swami has been designated as the Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer. It has also been posted on the website of the Company i.e. www.autopal.org

Energy Conservation& Foreign Earnings and Outgo

a) Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is not applicable for the Company.

b) . Expenditure in foreign currency Expenditure incurred in foreign currency for:

Travelling Expenses Rs. 70150/- (Previous Year Rs 326165/-)

Purchase of Imported Material Rs. 71,64,487/- (Previous Year Rs. 431,64,244/-)

Purchase of Plant & Machinery components Rs NIL (Previous Year Rs.26,01,592/-)

Standalone Financial Statements and Cash Flow Statement:-

As required under Regulation 33 of theSEBI ( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement),Regulation 2015, the , Standalone Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Accounting Standards issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The Audited Consolidated Financial Statements together with Auditors Report thereon forms part of the Annual Report. Listing Disclosure:-

Listing of Equity Shares: The equity shares of the Company are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE Ltd).

I Our scrip code in BSE is 517286.

CDSL & NSDL Connectivity: The Company has demat Connectivity with CDSL & NSDL for demat of shares. The shareholders can avail the depository service with any Depository Participant registered with CDSL & NSDL which are spread over the length and breadth of the country. Around 62.21% of the shares had already been dematerialized and remaining shareholders can apply to our RTA for the same. Our ISIN No. is INE335Q01018.

^Trading of Shares has been suspended by BSE w.e.f. 31 March, 2016 as the Company is under surveillance measures.

Management Discussion Report:-

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review as stipulated under Regulation 27(2) of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement, 2015 with the Stock Exchanges in India is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report.

Vigil Mechanism:-

The Company is committed to highest standards of ethical, moral and legal business conduct. Accordingly, the Board of Directors have formulated a Whistle Blower Policy which is in compliance with the provisions of Section 177 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. The policy provides for a framework and process whereby concerns can be raised by its employees against any kind of discrimination, harassment, victimization or any other unfair practice being adopted against them. More details on the vigil mechanism and the Whistle Blower Policy of your Company have been outlined in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this report.

Effect of Honble Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) order on the Books of accounts:-

With effect from 22nij August, 2014 the company had ceased to be a sick industrial company within the meaning of section 3(1) (o) of SICA, 1985 and therefore it is discharged from the purview of SICA. However, the unimplemented provisions of the sanctioned scheme, if any, shall continue to be implemented by the company.

Registrar and Share Transfer Agent:-

The Company has appointed Beetal Financial Computer Service (P) Limited as their Registrar and Share Transfer Agent. You may contact and file any application for transfer/transmission of shares, change of address and resolve any queries related to share holder with the RTA and you may also apply to Beetal for the conversion of physical shares into dematerialized form with its registered address as under:- Beetal House, 3rd floor, 99 madangir, Behind Local Shopping Centre,

Near Dada Harshukhdas Mandir, New Delhi-110062

Ph: 011-29961281, 83,

E-mail: beetal(8>beetalfinancial.com

Substantial Acquisition of Stake Regulation 8(3) (SAST):-

Shri D.P. Gupta Promoter & Promoter group of the Autopal Industries Limited and Shri Anup Gupta as a Managing Director acquired substantial Shares of the Company bringing their total shareholding to 52.29% of the total equity capital of the Company.

Managerial Remuneration:- During the Financial Year 2016-17, Companys profits were inadequate, thus the company fixed managerial remuneration with a maximum amount of Rs. Thirty Lakhs (30,00,000) as remuneration to the Board of Directors in accordance with Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013, as the Company Paid-up Capital is less than Rs. Five crores.

Independent Directors Declaration :-

The Company has received necessary declaration from each of Independent Directors of the Company under Section 149 of the Companies Act,2013 that they meet the criteria of independence laid down under the Companies Act,2013.

Miscellaneous:-

Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

• Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act.

• Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole-time Directors of the Company receive any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiaries.

• No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

Acknowledgement: -

The results of an organisation are great reflective of the efforts put in by the people who work for/ with the company. The Directors fully recognise the contribution made by the employees of the company and all stakeholders for successful operations of the company. The Directors also place on record their appreciation for the sincere cooperation and assistance of Government Authorities, Customers, Suppliers, BSE, NSE, CDSL, NSDL, Bankers, Business Associates, Shareholders, Auditors, Financial Institutions and other individuals / bodies.