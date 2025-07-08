Autopal Industries Ltd Summary

Autopal Industries, a part of the Autopal Group was promoted by Autolite India and was originally incorporated as a public limited company in Oct. 1995 to manufacture automobile lamps and bulbs. It came out with a public issue in 1992 and set up two units at Sanganer in Rajasthan and Gurgaon in Haryana.The companys products consists compact fluorescent lamps, halogen bulbs for general lighting and automobiles and headlamps for two and four wheelers including the new-generation vehicles. The installed capacity for C.F. Lamps is 12 lac nos. and 30 lac nos, for halogen lamps.Low capital cost, indigenous technology and the strong support (in all fields) of the parent company (Autolite) are the strong points of the company. Autolite exports its products under the brand name Autopal to the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Sweden, etc.