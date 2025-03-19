AvenuesAI Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
237.6
236.85
266.8
227.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,105.61
2,933.81
2,692.6
2,524.62
Net Worth
3,343.21
3,170.66
2,959.4
2,752.6
Minority Interest
Debt
18.42
11.67
8.03
7.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
271.48
267.28
281.74
278.96
Total Liabilities
3,633.11
3,449.61
3,249.17
3,038.78
Fixed Assets
1,879.34
1,915.46
2,079.45
2,101.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
869.17
837.8
627.51
446.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
54.31
114.41
172.76
214.03
Networking Capital
577.59
-14.12
200.47
168.18
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
91.84
122.38
53.63
43.56
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1,411.12
1,162.79
887.74
866.67
Sundry Creditors
-26.87
-23.51
-11.9
-20.13
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-898.5
-1,275.79
-729
-721.92
Cash
252.7
596.08
168.98
108.5
Total Assets
3,633.11
3,449.62
3,249.17
3,038.77
Infibeam's AI division, Phronetic is involved with the collaboration. AI, and IISc’s Vision and AI Lab (VAL) that may help in real-time detection deepfake for video communications.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.