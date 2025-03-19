AvenuesAI Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
60.44
59.85
39.82
46.11
Depreciation
-68.87
-74.98
-43.26
-6.32
Tax paid
-11.04
-21.25
-26.35
-45.93
Working capital
19.24
-172.02
-217.84
113.35
Other operating items
Operating
-0.23
-208.4
-247.62
107.2
Capital expenditure
40.5
182.96
2,039.79
11.7
Free cash flow
40.27
-25.44
1,792.16
118.9
Equity raised
5,071.54
5,029.07
3,268.68
1,427.5
Investing
90.04
226.03
-0.7
-14.26
Financing
-6.54
-30.58
141.95
87
Dividends paid
0
6.54
12.03
0
Net in cash
5,195.32
5,205.62
5,214.13
1,619.14
Infibeam's AI division, Phronetic is involved with the collaboration. AI, and IISc’s Vision and AI Lab (VAL) that may help in real-time detection deepfake for video communications.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.