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AvenuesAI Ltd Share Price Live

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13.79
(-1.57%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.9
  • Day's High13.9
  • 52 Wk High21.13
  • Prev. Close14.01
  • Day's Low13.72
  • 52 Wk Low 12.92
  • Turnover (lac)951.25
  • P/E51.15
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value10.34
  • EPS0.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,810.27
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

AvenuesAI Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

₹13.9

Prev. Close

₹14.01

Turnover(Lac.)

₹951.25

Day's High

₹13.9

Day's Low

₹13.72

52 Week's High

₹21.13

52 Week's Low

₹12.92

Book Value

₹10.34

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,810.27

P/E

51.15

EPS

0.27

Divi. Yield

0

AvenuesAI Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2025

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19 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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19 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

Rights

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AvenuesAI Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Infibeam Avenues Partners with IISc to Develop Real-Time Deepfake Detection

Infibeam Avenues Partners with IISc to Develop Real-Time Deepfake Detection

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Infibeam's AI division, Phronetic is involved with the collaboration. AI, and IISc’s Vision and AI Lab (VAL) that may help in real-time detection deepfake for video communications.

19 Mar 2025|12:08 AM
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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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AvenuesAI Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:32 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jul-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.12%

Foreign: 0.12%

Indian: 27.16%

Non-Promoter- 5.97%

Institutions: 5.96%

Non-Institutions: 66.30%

Custodian: 0.44%

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Share PriceShare Price

AvenuesAI Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

237.6

236.85

266.8

227.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,105.61

2,933.81

2,692.6

2,524.62

Net Worth

3,343.21

3,170.66

2,959.4

2,752.6

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

576.7

586.35

305.85

53.14

yoy growth (%)

-1.64

91.71

475.51

23.26

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-48.94

-49.19

-25.46

-9.55

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

60.44

59.85

39.82

46.11

Depreciation

-68.87

-74.98

-43.26

-6.32

Tax paid

-11.04

-21.25

-26.35

-45.93

Working capital

19.24

-172.02

-217.84

113.35

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.64

91.71

475.51

23.26

Op profit growth

-4.83

117.37

205.01

125.67

EBIT growth

-0.11

47.27

-11.92

118.54

Net profit growth

27.98

186.48

7,469.66

-99.57

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

8,115.85

3,992.58

3,150.28

1,962.34

1,293.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8,115.85

3,992.58

3,150.28

1,962.34

1,293.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

88.99

83.44

24.83

70.73

17.95

AvenuesAI Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Eternal Ltd

ETERNAL

248.3

90.242,39,473.4570502,95338.44

Meesho Ltd

MEESHO

167.96

70.2777,134.34319.6301,379.0372.19

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

260.3

074,445.1141.040102.036.29

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

241.2

152.4166,468.35-65202,19475.54

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

1,031.7

136.9366,111.5911901,005204.78

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT AvenuesAI Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus & Director

Ajit Mehta

Chairman & Managing Director

Vishal Mehta

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

VISHWAS AMBALAL PATEL

Independent Non Exe. Director

Piyushkumar Sinha

Independent Non Exe. Director

NARAYANAN SADANANDAN

Independent Non Exe. Director

Girija Krishan Varma

Senior Vice President & CS

Shyamal Trivedi

Additional Director

Neharika Vohra

Registered Office

28th Floor GIFT Two Building,

Block-56 Road-5C GIFT City,

Gujarat - 382050

Tel: 91-79-67772204

Website: http://www.ia.ooo

Email: ir@ia.ooo

Registrar Office

5th Floor 506 to 508,

ABC-1 Off C.G Road, Ellisbridge,

Ahmedabad-380006

Tel: 91-79-26465179

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: mt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Infibeam Avenues Limited, formerly known as Infibeam Corporation Limited, was incorporated on June 30, 2010 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat as a public limited company. A Certificate of Commencement of Business...
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Reports by AvenuesAI Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the AvenuesAI Ltd share price today?

The AvenuesAI Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13.79 today.

What is the Market Cap of AvenuesAI Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AvenuesAI Ltd is ₹4810.27 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of AvenuesAI Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AvenuesAI Ltd is 51.15 and 1.15 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AvenuesAI Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AvenuesAI Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AvenuesAI Ltd is ₹12.92 and ₹21.13 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of AvenuesAI Ltd?

AvenuesAI Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.22%, 3 Years at 2.33%, 1 Year at -33.09%, 6 Month at -18.83%, 3 Month at -7.70% and 1 Month at -1.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AvenuesAI Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AvenuesAI Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.29 %
Institutions - 5.96 %
Public - 66.31 %

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