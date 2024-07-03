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SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹13.9
Prev. Close₹14.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹951.25
Day's High₹13.9
Day's Low₹13.72
52 Week's High₹21.13
52 Week's Low₹12.92
Book Value₹10.34
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,810.27
P/E51.15
EPS0.27
Divi. Yield0
Infibeam's AI division, Phronetic is involved with the collaboration. AI, and IISc’s Vision and AI Lab (VAL) that may help in real-time detection deepfake for video communications.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
237.6
236.85
266.8
227.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,105.61
2,933.81
2,692.6
2,524.62
Net Worth
3,343.21
3,170.66
2,959.4
2,752.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
576.7
586.35
305.85
53.14
yoy growth (%)
-1.64
91.71
475.51
23.26
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-48.94
-49.19
-25.46
-9.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
60.44
59.85
39.82
46.11
Depreciation
-68.87
-74.98
-43.26
-6.32
Tax paid
-11.04
-21.25
-26.35
-45.93
Working capital
19.24
-172.02
-217.84
113.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.64
91.71
475.51
23.26
Op profit growth
-4.83
117.37
205.01
125.67
EBIT growth
-0.11
47.27
-11.92
118.54
Net profit growth
27.98
186.48
7,469.66
-99.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
8,115.85
3,992.58
3,150.28
1,962.34
1,293.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,115.85
3,992.58
3,150.28
1,962.34
1,293.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
88.99
83.44
24.83
70.73
17.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Eternal Ltd
ETERNAL
248.3
|90.24
|2,39,473.45
|705
|0
|2,953
|38.44
Meesho Ltd
MEESHO
167.96
|70.27
|77,134.34
|319.63
|0
|1,379.03
|72.19
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
260.3
|0
|74,445.11
|41.04
|0
|102.03
|6.29
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
241.2
|152.41
|66,468.35
|-652
|0
|2,194
|75.54
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
1,031.7
|136.93
|66,111.59
|119
|0
|1,005
|204.78
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus & Director
Ajit Mehta
Chairman & Managing Director
Vishal Mehta
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
VISHWAS AMBALAL PATEL
Independent Non Exe. Director
Piyushkumar Sinha
Independent Non Exe. Director
NARAYANAN SADANANDAN
Independent Non Exe. Director
Girija Krishan Varma
Senior Vice President & CS
Shyamal Trivedi
Additional Director
Neharika Vohra
28th Floor GIFT Two Building,
Block-56 Road-5C GIFT City,
Gujarat - 382050
Tel: 91-79-67772204
Website: http://www.ia.ooo
Email: ir@ia.ooo
5th Floor 506 to 508,
ABC-1 Off C.G Road, Ellisbridge,
Ahmedabad-380006
Tel: 91-79-26465179
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: mt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Infibeam Avenues Limited, formerly known as Infibeam Corporation Limited, was incorporated on June 30, 2010 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat as a public limited company. A Certificate of Commencement of Business...
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