Convene the 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company on Monday, September 29, 2025 at 11.00 a.m. IST through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OVAM). Newspaper Advertisement - 15th Annual General Meeting through VC/ OAVM facility. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025) Proceedings of the 15th AGM held on Monday, September 29, 2025. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 29/09/2025)