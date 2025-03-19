Board Meeting 29 May 2026 19 May 2026

Avenuesai Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026 and to consider other business items if any.

Board Meeting 19 Feb 2026 12 Feb 2026

Avenuesai Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for the Rights Issue Committee Meeting to be held on Thursday February 19 2026 inter-alia to consider discuss and approve 2nd Reminder cum Forfeiture Notice for payment of Call Money outstanding on Partly Paid-up Equity Shares for the Rights Issue and to consider other related items if any. Outcome of Rights Issue Committee Meeting for 2nd Reminder cum Forfeiture Notice to the holders of Partly Paid-up Equity Shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:19.02.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 4 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results Avenuesai Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2025 and to consider other business items, if any. Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Jan 2026 7 Jan 2026

Infibeam Avenues Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve - Intimation for the Rights Issue Committee Meeting to be held on Monday January 12 2026 inter-alia to consider discuss and approve Reminder cum Forfeiture Notice for payment of Call Money outstanding on Partly Paid-up Equity Shares for the Rights Issue and to consider other related items if any. Outcome Of Rights Issue Committee Meeting For Reminder cum Forfeiture Notice to the holders of Partly Paid-up Equity Shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 12.01.2026)

Board Meeting 11 Dec 2025 11 Dec 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting for Appointment of Additional Director, Elevation in Designation of Mr. Vishwas Patel, Change in Name of the Company, Change in Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, Approval of Postal Ballot Notice.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 3 Nov 2025

Infibeam Avenues Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2025 and to consider other business items if any. Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 10 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

Infibeam Avenues Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve - Intimation for the Rights Issue Committee Meeting to be held on Monday November 10 2025 inter alia to consider discuss and approve First and Final Call for the Rights Issue Record Date and to consider other related items if any.

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2025 29 Jul 2025

Infibeam Avenues Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2025 and to consider other business items if any. Outcome of Board Meeting for Unaudited Financial Results, Increase in Authorized Share Capital, Transfer of Platform Business, Investment and Convening of 15th AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2025)

Board Meeting 19 Jun 2025 14 Jun 2025