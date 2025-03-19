|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2026
|19 May 2026
|Avenuesai Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026 and to consider other business items if any.
|Board Meeting
|19 Feb 2026
|12 Feb 2026
|Avenuesai Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for the Rights Issue Committee Meeting to be held on Thursday February 19 2026 inter-alia to consider discuss and approve 2nd Reminder cum Forfeiture Notice for payment of Call Money outstanding on Partly Paid-up Equity Shares for the Rights Issue and to consider other related items if any. Outcome of Rights Issue Committee Meeting for 2nd Reminder cum Forfeiture Notice to the holders of Partly Paid-up Equity Shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:19.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2026
|4 Feb 2026
|Quarterly Results Avenuesai Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2025 and to consider other business items, if any. Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|12 Jan 2026
|7 Jan 2026
|Infibeam Avenues Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve - Intimation for the Rights Issue Committee Meeting to be held on Monday January 12 2026 inter-alia to consider discuss and approve Reminder cum Forfeiture Notice for payment of Call Money outstanding on Partly Paid-up Equity Shares for the Rights Issue and to consider other related items if any. Outcome Of Rights Issue Committee Meeting For Reminder cum Forfeiture Notice to the holders of Partly Paid-up Equity Shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 12.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|11 Dec 2025
|11 Dec 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting for Appointment of Additional Director, Elevation in Designation of Mr. Vishwas Patel, Change in Name of the Company, Change in Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, Approval of Postal Ballot Notice.
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2025
|3 Nov 2025
|Infibeam Avenues Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2025 and to consider other business items if any. Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|10 Nov 2025
|5 Nov 2025
|Infibeam Avenues Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve - Intimation for the Rights Issue Committee Meeting to be held on Monday November 10 2025 inter alia to consider discuss and approve First and Final Call for the Rights Issue Record Date and to consider other related items if any.
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2025
|29 Jul 2025
|Infibeam Avenues Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2025 and to consider other business items if any. Outcome of Board Meeting for Unaudited Financial Results, Increase in Authorized Share Capital, Transfer of Platform Business, Investment and Convening of 15th AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2025)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jun 2025
|14 Jun 2025
|Infibeam Avenues Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve - Intimation for the Rights Issue Committee Meeting to be held on Thursday June 19 2025 inter alia to consider discuss and approve various terms and conditions of the Rights Issue including determination of the Rights Issue price Record Date and Rights Entitlement ratio and other matters incidental or connected therewith and to consider other business items if any. Outcome of Rights Issue Committee Meeting for approval of terms of Rights Issue of Equity Shares. 67 Rights Equity Share(s) for every 267 Fully paid-up Equity Share(s) held by Eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company as on the record date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.06.2025)
Infibeam's AI division, Phronetic is involved with the collaboration. AI, and IISc’s Vision and AI Lab (VAL) that may help in real-time detection deepfake for video communications.
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