67:267 Right Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that INFIBEAM AVENUES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE INFIBEAM AVENUES LIMITED (539807) RECORD DATE 26.06.2025 PURPOSE Issue of 67 (SIXTY-SEVEN) Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for cash at Premium of Rs.9/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 267 (TWO HUNDRED SIXTY SEVEN) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 26/06/2025 DR-660/2025-2026 *Note: As per Terms of Payment: Issue Price of Rs.10/- per share is payable as Rs.5/- per share on Application and Rs.5/- per share on Final Call. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 20.06.2025)