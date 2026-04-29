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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Knowledge Realty Trust
KRT
116.78
|28.21
|51,784.92
|721.28
|0
|0
|104.16
Embassy Office Parks REIT
EMBASSY
427.27
|30.83
|40,500.66
|686.16
|6
|0
|-65.24
Mindspace Business Parks REIT
MINDSPACE
466.27
|52.33
|37,053.4
|154.69
|3.57
|304.76
|379.48
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust
BIRET
325.81
|28.78
|27,038.35
|200.39
|3.91
|236.01
|328.11
Nexus Select Trust
NXST
157.89
|22.18
|23,920.34
|296.87
|4.01
|382.48
|98.73
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
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5th Flr B Block Laurel Bldg,
CV Raman Nagar Bagmane Te.Park,
Karnataka - 560093
Tel: +91 80 4032 9901
Website: http://www.bagmanereit.com
Email: reitcompliance@bagmanereit.com
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Summary
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Reports by Bagmane Prime Office REIT
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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