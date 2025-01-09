To the Members of Benchmark Computer Solutions Limited (formerly known as Benchmark Computer Solutions Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Benchmark Computer Solutions Limited (formerly known as Benchmark Computer Solutions Private Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the State of Affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its Profit and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the financial statement of the companys wherein the Company is involved in the transaction of purchase of a Server amounting to Rs. 574 Lacs, plus applicable GST, during the year. The server has been capitalized and installed at Yotta Infrastructure Data Centre, located at Panvel, Maharashtra. Subsequently, the company entered into a lease agreement dated 5th February 2024 with M/s. Vardhan SK Healthcare Private Limited to lease the said server for a period of 12 months, starting from the date of delivery of the asset, i.e., 13th February 2024. Monthly rental payments of Rs. 53.08 Lacs accordingly the accrued lease Rentals as per the agreement have been accounted for under the head "Revenue from operation" for the period from 13th February 2024 to 31st March 2024 and corresponding receivables for the same have been reflected under the "Trade Receivables."

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Thus, Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

1. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

2. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatement in the financial statements.

3. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

4. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order.

As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit & Loss and Cash Flow Statement, dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) The aforesaid the Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) (i). The management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) . Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) .Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain material misstatement.

(e) Based on the information and explanation provide to us, no dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company:

(f) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act; and

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B";

(h) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the remuneration paid/provided to the Directors during the year ended March 31, 2024 is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) . The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in the financial statements (Refer Note 28 of the Financial Statements);

(ii) . The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses and;

(iii) .There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) . Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As per proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

"Annexure A" to Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Paragraph 1 of Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of the Auditors Report for the year ended March 31, 2024.

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit and on the basis of such checks of the books and records as were considered appropriate we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management in accordance with a phased programme of verification, which in our opinion is reasonable, considering the size and the nature of business. The frequency of verification is reasonable no discrepancies noticed on physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipments.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, title deeds of immovable properties are not held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date:

Description of Property Gross Carrying value Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held- indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of company Office Premises 187.32 Lacs (1) Dhananjay Wakode (2) Hemant Sanil Yes Since 18th October, 2015 The property was purchased through an agreement dated 20th October, 2015 by Dhananjay Wakode & Hemant Sanil, who are the directors of the company.

(d)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the company, the Company had not revalued its Property, Plant and equipment or intangible assets during the year and hence reporting under clause (i) (d) of the said order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the company, there are no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder, and hence reporting under clause (i)(e) of the said order is not applicable.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ? 5 crores, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Hence, reporting on the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to any company, firm, Limited Liability Partnership or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3 (iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the company, the Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and Rules framed thereunder to the extent notified and hence reporting under clause (v) of the said order is not applicable.

(vi) In our opinion and as per the information given to us by the management, the Central Government has not prescribed for maintenance of Cost Records under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence reporting under clause (vi) of the said order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of excise and value added tax during the year since effective 1st July, 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) As per the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited by Company on account of disputes except for the following:

Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Financial Year Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Income Tax Appeal to Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 2015-16 0.73

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) As per information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any Financial Institution or Bank as at the balance sheet date. The Company has not taken any Loans from the Government.

(b) As per the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary. The Company does not have any subsidiary, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary. The Company does not have any subsidiary, associates or joint ventures.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and procedures performed by us, during the year, the Company had completed its Initial public offering of equity share (IPO) that were listed on BSE SME platform Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE Ltd) for Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) with effect from 21st December, 2023. The issue was raised for the purpose of meeting the working capital requirements and the same was applied for the purpose it was raised.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the said order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the said order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required under Accounting Standard (AS) 18, Related Party Disclosures specified under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(xiv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. The Internal audit reports of the company issued from the 01st January, 2024 to the 31st March, 2024.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with him and hence reporting under clause (xiv) of the said order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence reporting under clause (xvi)(a) of the said order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities and hence reporting under clause (xvi)(b) of the said order is not applicable.

(c) In our opinion the company is not the Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence reporting under clause (xvi)(c) of the said order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the company does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) in the group as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the said order is not applicable.

(xvii) In our opinion and as per information and explanation provided to us and on the basis of overall examination of the Financial Statements, the company has not incurred cash losses during the year and immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, ) clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In our opinion and as per information and explanation provided to us, company is not required to comply with the schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 and also Section 135 of the said act and hence reporting under clause (xx)(a) of the said order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and as per information and explanation provided to us, company is not required to comply with Section 135(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence reporting under clause (xx)(b) of the said order is not applicable.

"Annexure B" to Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 2(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of Benchmark Computer Solutions Limited (formerly known as Benchmark Computer Solutions Private Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.