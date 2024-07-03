Summary

Benchmark Computer Solutions Limited was originally incorporated as Benchmark Computer Solutions Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 31, 2002, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company was converted from a Private Company to Public Company and the name of Company changed to Benchmark Computer Solutions Limited vide fresh Certificate of incorporation dated July 13, 2023 at Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is an IT infrastructure solutions and technology consulting company in providing end-to-end technology services including IT Infrastructure and Software Development Services. The Company provides service models such as IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) and SaaS (Software as a Service). The Service portfolio comprise IT Infrastructure solutions, Software and Web Based Application Development Services and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) and Facility Management Services (FMS). The Company has deep domain knowledge across industry sectors and technology expertise across traditional and new age technologies.The IT infrastructure management services have impressive credentials. These IT infrastructure management services offer experience, talent, and tools required to help create, run, and manage next-generation IT infrastructure. The managed IT workplace services ensure right-sized infrastructure and support. The core business can be divided into three categories comprising of IT Infrastructure Solution

