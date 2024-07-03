iifl-logo-icon 1
Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd Share Price

47
(1.62%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open47
  • Day's High47
  • 52 Wk High78.75
  • Prev. Close46.25
  • Day's Low47
  • 52 Wk Low 43.25
  • Turnover (lac)0.94
  • P/E14.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value36.97
  • EPS3.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32.26
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

47

Prev. Close

46.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0.94

Day's High

47

Day's Low

47

52 Week's High

78.75

52 Week's Low

43.25

Book Value

36.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.26

P/E

14.73

EPS

3.19

Divi. Yield

0

Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.25%

Non-Promoter- 27.74%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.86

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.52

12.88

10.86

10

Net Worth

25.38

12.89

10.87

10.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

DHANANJAY WAKODE

Whole-time Director

HEMANT MUDDANNA SANIL

Executive Director

Savita Hemant Sanil

Independent Director

Girish Kumar Joshi

Independent Director

Satish Inani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritika Deepak Paneri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd

Summary

Benchmark Computer Solutions Limited was originally incorporated as Benchmark Computer Solutions Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 31, 2002, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company was converted from a Private Company to Public Company and the name of Company changed to Benchmark Computer Solutions Limited vide fresh Certificate of incorporation dated July 13, 2023 at Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is an IT infrastructure solutions and technology consulting company in providing end-to-end technology services including IT Infrastructure and Software Development Services. The Company provides service models such as IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) and SaaS (Software as a Service). The Service portfolio comprise IT Infrastructure solutions, Software and Web Based Application Development Services and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) and Facility Management Services (FMS). The Company has deep domain knowledge across industry sectors and technology expertise across traditional and new age technologies.The IT infrastructure management services have impressive credentials. These IT infrastructure management services offer experience, talent, and tools required to help create, run, and manage next-generation IT infrastructure. The managed IT workplace services ensure right-sized infrastructure and support. The core business can be divided into three categories comprising of IT Infrastructure Solution
Company FAQs

What is the Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47 today.

What is the Market Cap of Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd is ₹32.26 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd is 14.73 and 1.27 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd is ₹43.25 and ₹78.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd?

Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -37.33%, 6 Month at -15.95%, 3 Month at -6.00% and 1 Month at -4.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.26 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.74 %

