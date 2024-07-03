Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹47
Prev. Close₹46.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.94
Day's High₹47
Day's Low₹47
52 Week's High₹78.75
52 Week's Low₹43.25
Book Value₹36.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.26
P/E14.73
EPS3.19
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.86
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.52
12.88
10.86
10
Net Worth
25.38
12.89
10.87
10.01
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
DHANANJAY WAKODE
Whole-time Director
HEMANT MUDDANNA SANIL
Executive Director
Savita Hemant Sanil
Independent Director
Girish Kumar Joshi
Independent Director
Satish Inani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritika Deepak Paneri
Reports by Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd
Summary
Benchmark Computer Solutions Limited was originally incorporated as Benchmark Computer Solutions Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 31, 2002, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company was converted from a Private Company to Public Company and the name of Company changed to Benchmark Computer Solutions Limited vide fresh Certificate of incorporation dated July 13, 2023 at Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is an IT infrastructure solutions and technology consulting company in providing end-to-end technology services including IT Infrastructure and Software Development Services. The Company provides service models such as IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) and SaaS (Software as a Service). The Service portfolio comprise IT Infrastructure solutions, Software and Web Based Application Development Services and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) and Facility Management Services (FMS). The Company has deep domain knowledge across industry sectors and technology expertise across traditional and new age technologies.The IT infrastructure management services have impressive credentials. These IT infrastructure management services offer experience, talent, and tools required to help create, run, and manage next-generation IT infrastructure. The managed IT workplace services ensure right-sized infrastructure and support. The core business can be divided into three categories comprising of IT Infrastructure Solution
Read More
The Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd is ₹32.26 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd is 14.73 and 1.27 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd is ₹43.25 and ₹78.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -37.33%, 6 Month at -15.95%, 3 Month at -6.00% and 1 Month at -4.08%.
