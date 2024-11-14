Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 to consider and approve the standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for Half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited review report by auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 03RD SEPTEMBER, 2024, UNDER REGULATION 30 OF THE SECURITIES & EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015 (SEBI LISTING REGULATIONS).

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

Audited Results Dear Sir/Madam, This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 28th May, 2023 at its registered office has inter alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company, for the half & year ended 31st March, 2024. Further, please note that the trading Window for trading/ dealing in securities of the Company, which is closed till 30st May, 2024, i.e., after 48 hours of declaration of the Audited financial results of the Company for the half and year ended 31st March, 2024 Approval of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 31st March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024

Inter alia, to transact the following business. 1. To Consider the Appointment or Re-Designation of Mr. Hemant Muddanna Sanil (DIN: 01245532) as Chairman and Managing Director. 2. To Consider the Appointment or Re- Designation of Mrs. Sangeeta Dhananjay Wakode (DIN: 10460812) as Executive Whole Time Director. 3. To Consider the Appointment of Scrutinizer M.K. Saraswat and Associates for the purpose of facilitating E-Voting. 4. To Approve the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting dated on 02nd March, 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, February 08, 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved; 1. To Consider the Appointment or Re-Designation of Mr. Hemant Muddanna Sanil (DIN: 01245532) as Chairman and Managing Director. 2.To Consider the Appointment or Re- Designation of Mrs. Sangeeta Dhananjay Wakode (DIN: 10460812) as Executive Whole Time Director. 3. To Consider the Appointment of Scrutinizer M.K. Saraswat and Associates for the purpose of E-Voting. 4. To Approve the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting dated on Saturday, 02nd March, 2024 on 12.00 PM through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04.00 PM and concluded at 5:30 PM. This is for your kind information and records, please. For Benchmark Computer Solutions Limited Thanking You (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024