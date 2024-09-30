|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Summary of proceedings of 21st Annual general Meeting of the company for the financial year 2023-2024 held on Monday 30th September, 2024 at 12.30 P.M. (IST) through video conferencing (VC)/ Other audio visual means (OAVM). (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Disclosure under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015: Corrigendum to Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the 21st Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/10/2024)
