Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd Company Summary

Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd Summary

Benchmark Computer Solutions Limited was originally incorporated as Benchmark Computer Solutions Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 31, 2002, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company was converted from a Private Company to Public Company and the name of Company changed to Benchmark Computer Solutions Limited vide fresh Certificate of incorporation dated July 13, 2023 at Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is an IT infrastructure solutions and technology consulting company in providing end-to-end technology services including IT Infrastructure and Software Development Services. The Company provides service models such as IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) and SaaS (Software as a Service). The Service portfolio comprise IT Infrastructure solutions, Software and Web Based Application Development Services and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) and Facility Management Services (FMS). The Company has deep domain knowledge across industry sectors and technology expertise across traditional and new age technologies.The IT infrastructure management services have impressive credentials. These IT infrastructure management services offer experience, talent, and tools required to help create, run, and manage next-generation IT infrastructure. The managed IT workplace services ensure right-sized infrastructure and support. The core business can be divided into three categories comprising of IT Infrastructure Solutions, Software and Web Based Application Development Services and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) and Facility Management Services (FMS). IT Infrastructure solutions consists of various services such as IT Equipment rental, IT networking solutions, Datacentre Solutions, IT Security and Data backup and recovery. Software and Web Based Application Development Services consists of building of own software as well as web-based applications and websites as per the clients requirement. Under the Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) and Facility Management Services (FMS), the Company provide maintenance and support services to the clients based on the formal contract executed by providing technical expert for the same. The Company is proposing a Fresh Issue Equity Shares of 1854000 through Public Issue.

