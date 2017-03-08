iifl-logo

Birla Cotsyn India Ltd Balance Sheet

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
0.05
(-50.00%)
Mar 8, 2017|09:12:46 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Birla Cotsyn India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

26.43

268.66

268.66

266.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.24

-657.81

-542.87

-453.93

Net Worth

35.67

-389.15

-274.21

-187.07

Minority Interest

Debt

22.22

692.17

251.13

259.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

57.89

303.02

-23.08

72

Fixed Assets

59.9

65.79

128.89

142.5

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.07

0.11

0.11

0.11

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-9.43

236.68

-157.21

-74.48

Inventories

0

2.28

7.37

7.92

Inventory Days

26.13

30.22

Sundry Debtors

0

0.26

0.17

0.22

Debtor Days

0.6

0.83

Other Current Assets

1.6

270.33

209.07

209.07

Sundry Creditors

-0.22

-10.94

-14.18

-16.1

Creditor Days

50.27

61.45

Other Current Liabilities

-10.81

-25.25

-359.64

-275.59

Cash

7.36

0.43

5.14

3.87

Total Assets

57.9

303.01

-23.07

72

Birla Cotsyn India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Birla Cotsyn India Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.