Birla Cotsyn India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
26.43
268.66
268.66
266.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.24
-657.81
-542.87
-453.93
Net Worth
35.67
-389.15
-274.21
-187.07
Minority Interest
Debt
22.22
692.17
251.13
259.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
57.89
303.02
-23.08
72
Fixed Assets
59.9
65.79
128.89
142.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.07
0.11
0.11
0.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-9.43
236.68
-157.21
-74.48
Inventories
0
2.28
7.37
7.92
Inventory Days
26.13
30.22
Sundry Debtors
0
0.26
0.17
0.22
Debtor Days
0.6
0.83
Other Current Assets
1.6
270.33
209.07
209.07
Sundry Creditors
-0.22
-10.94
-14.18
-16.1
Creditor Days
50.27
61.45
Other Current Liabilities
-10.81
-25.25
-359.64
-275.59
Cash
7.36
0.43
5.14
3.87
Total Assets
57.9
303.01
-23.07
72
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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