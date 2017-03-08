Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
102.94
95.62
99.75
112.45
yoy growth (%)
7.64
-4.13
-11.28
20.1
Raw materials
-75.2
-71.65
-67.12
-82.23
As % of sales
73.05
74.92
67.29
73.12
Employee costs
-6.85
-7.03
-7.74
-8.6
As % of sales
6.65
7.35
7.76
7.65
Other costs
-20.51
-27.87
-26.71
-24.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.92
29.14
26.77
21.78
Operating profit
0.37
-10.92
-1.82
-2.88
OPM
0.36
-11.42
-1.83
-2.56
Depreciation
-13.62
-13.66
-13.75
-13.72
Interest expense
-86.4
-73.42
-62.56
-53.46
Other income
10.13
9.76
0.94
4.98
Profit before tax
-89.51
-88.24
-77.21
-65.08
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.29
Tax rate
0
0
0
0.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-89.51
-88.24
-77.21
-65.37
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.01
-99.03
Net profit
-89.51
-88.24
-77.22
-164.41
yoy growth (%)
1.43
14.27
-53.03
201.4
NPM
-86.95
-92.28
-77.41
-146.2
No Record Found
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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