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Birla Cotsyn India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

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0.05
(-50.00%)
Mar 8, 2017|09:12:46 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

102.94

95.62

99.75

112.45

yoy growth (%)

7.64

-4.13

-11.28

20.1

Raw materials

-75.2

-71.65

-67.12

-82.23

As % of sales

73.05

74.92

67.29

73.12

Employee costs

-6.85

-7.03

-7.74

-8.6

As % of sales

6.65

7.35

7.76

7.65

Other costs

-20.51

-27.87

-26.71

-24.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.92

29.14

26.77

21.78

Operating profit

0.37

-10.92

-1.82

-2.88

OPM

0.36

-11.42

-1.83

-2.56

Depreciation

-13.62

-13.66

-13.75

-13.72

Interest expense

-86.4

-73.42

-62.56

-53.46

Other income

10.13

9.76

0.94

4.98

Profit before tax

-89.51

-88.24

-77.21

-65.08

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.29

Tax rate

0

0

0

0.44

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-89.51

-88.24

-77.21

-65.37

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.01

-99.03

Net profit

-89.51

-88.24

-77.22

-164.41

yoy growth (%)

1.43

14.27

-53.03

201.4

NPM

-86.95

-92.28

-77.41

-146.2

Birla Cotsyn India Ltd : related Articles

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