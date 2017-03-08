Birla Cotsyn India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-89.51
-88.24
-77.21
-65.08
Depreciation
-13.62
-13.66
-13.75
-13.72
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.29
Working capital
-82.99
-75.84
-65.1
-50.37
Other operating items
Operating
-186.12
-177.75
-156.06
-129.47
Capital expenditure
-0.11
0.17
0.67
16.29
Free cash flow
-186.24
-177.57
-155.39
-113.18
Equity raised
-905.48
-731.34
-579.97
-259.53
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
233.36
241.98
253.09
73.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-858.37
-666.93
-482.28
-299.71
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.