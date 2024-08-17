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Birla Cotsyn India Ltd Share Price Live

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0.05
(-50.00%)
Mar 8, 2017|09:12:46 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open0.1
  • Day's High0.1
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.1
  • Day's Low0.05
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.36
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.95
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.43
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Birla Cotsyn India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

₹0.1

Prev. Close

₹0.1

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.36

Day's High

₹0.1

Day's Low

₹0.05

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹0.95

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.43

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Birla Cotsyn India Ltd Corporate Action

1 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Sep, 2025

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6 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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14 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Birla Cotsyn India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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Birla Cotsyn India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

15 Jul, 2026|06:19 PM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.79%

Foreign: 3.78%

Indian: 90.79%

Non-Promoter- 5.42%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 5.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Birla Cotsyn India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

26.43

268.66

268.66

266.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.24

-657.81

-542.87

-453.93

Net Worth

35.67

-389.15

-274.21

-187.07

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

102.94

95.62

99.75

112.45

yoy growth (%)

7.64

-4.13

-11.28

20.1

Raw materials

-75.2

-71.65

-67.12

-82.23

As % of sales

73.05

74.92

67.29

73.12

Employee costs

-6.85

-7.03

-7.74

-8.6

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-89.51

-88.24

-77.21

-65.08

Depreciation

-13.62

-13.66

-13.75

-13.72

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.29

Working capital

-82.99

-75.84

-65.1

-50.37

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.64

-4.13

-11.28

20.1

Op profit growth

-103.46

497.43

-36.62

-80.16

EBIT growth

-79.04

1.21

26.01

-35.72

Net profit growth

1.43

14.27

-53.03

201.4

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

0

0

102.94

115.16

129.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

102.94

115.16

129.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

5.13

Other Income

0

0.02

10.14

9.77

0.94

Birla Cotsyn India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

3,113.3

477.32,11,780.53-163.540.3211,774.25812.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

643.55

25.1918,636.45179.070.782,440.66351.93

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

164.54

62.5715,782.8527.330.061,905.1142.5

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

540.45

50.314,162.1580.230.831,993.67117.15

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

25.28

35.1312,887.67102.041.981,629.967.98

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Birla Cotsyn India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Akhil Jain

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

SHEELA JAIN

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pradip Kumar Das

Independent Non Exe. Director

Subhash Chandra Varshney

Independent Non Exe. Director

Umang Pinakin Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gaurav Anand

Registered Office

1105 11th Floor Regent Chamber,

Jamnalal Bajaj Road NarimanPoi,

Maharashtra - 400021

Tel: -

Website: http://www.birlacotsyn.com

Email: complianceofficer@birlacotsyn.com

Registrar Office

19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,

1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,

Mumbai - 400 059

Tel: 022 - 42270400

Website: www.adriotcorporate.com

Email: info@adroitcorporate.com

Summary

The company belongs to the Yash Birla Group (YBG) of companies and was incorporated on 24th September 1941 by Mr. R.D. Birla under the name and style of M/s. Jamod Ginning Company Private Limited. It ...
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Reports by Birla Cotsyn India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Birla Cotsyn India Ltd share price today?

The Birla Cotsyn India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Birla Cotsyn India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Birla Cotsyn India Ltd is ₹13.43 Cr. as of 08 Mar ‘17

What is the PE and PB ratio of Birla Cotsyn India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Birla Cotsyn India Ltd is 0 and 0.14 as of 08 Mar ‘17

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Birla Cotsyn India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Birla Cotsyn India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Birla Cotsyn India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 08 Mar ‘17

What is the CAGR of Birla Cotsyn India Ltd?

Birla Cotsyn India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -30.12%, 3 Years at -20.63%, 1 Year at 0.00%, 6 Month at -50.00%, 3 Month at -50.00% and 1 Month at -50.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Birla Cotsyn India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Birla Cotsyn India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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