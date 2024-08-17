Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorTextiles
Open₹0.1
Prev. Close₹0.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.36
Day's High₹0.1
Day's Low₹0.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.95
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.43
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
26.43
268.66
268.66
266.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.24
-657.81
-542.87
-453.93
Net Worth
35.67
-389.15
-274.21
-187.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
102.94
95.62
99.75
112.45
yoy growth (%)
7.64
-4.13
-11.28
20.1
Raw materials
-75.2
-71.65
-67.12
-82.23
As % of sales
73.05
74.92
67.29
73.12
Employee costs
-6.85
-7.03
-7.74
-8.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-89.51
-88.24
-77.21
-65.08
Depreciation
-13.62
-13.66
-13.75
-13.72
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.29
Working capital
-82.99
-75.84
-65.1
-50.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.64
-4.13
-11.28
20.1
Op profit growth
-103.46
497.43
-36.62
-80.16
EBIT growth
-79.04
1.21
26.01
-35.72
Net profit growth
1.43
14.27
-53.03
201.4
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
0
0
102.94
115.16
129.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
102.94
115.16
129.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
5.13
Other Income
0
0.02
10.14
9.77
0.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,113.3
|477.3
|2,11,780.53
|-163.54
|0.32
|11,774.25
|812.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
643.55
|25.19
|18,636.45
|179.07
|0.78
|2,440.66
|351.93
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
164.54
|62.57
|15,782.85
|27.33
|0.06
|1,905.11
|42.5
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
540.45
|50.3
|14,162.15
|80.23
|0.83
|1,993.67
|117.15
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
25.28
|35.13
|12,887.67
|102.04
|1.98
|1,629.96
|7.98
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Akhil Jain
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
SHEELA JAIN
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pradip Kumar Das
Independent Non Exe. Director
Subhash Chandra Varshney
Independent Non Exe. Director
Umang Pinakin Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gaurav Anand
1105 11th Floor Regent Chamber,
Jamnalal Bajaj Road NarimanPoi,
Maharashtra - 400021
Tel: -
Website: http://www.birlacotsyn.com
Email: complianceofficer@birlacotsyn.com
19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,
1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,
Mumbai - 400 059
Tel: 022 - 42270400
Website: www.adriotcorporate.com
Email: info@adroitcorporate.com
Summary
The company belongs to the Yash Birla Group (YBG) of companies and was incorporated on 24th September 1941 by Mr. R.D. Birla under the name and style of M/s. Jamod Ginning Company Private Limited. It ...
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Reports by Birla Cotsyn India Ltd
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