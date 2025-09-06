|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Sep 2025
|1 Sep 2025
|Approved the Notice of 83rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Monday, September 29th 2025, at 11.30 A.M. The 83rd Annual General Meeting of Birla Cotsyn (India) Limited Scheduled to be held on Monday, September 29th, 2025 at 11.30 A.M at Babubhai Chinai Committee Room, 2nd Floor, IMC Building, IMC Marg, Churchgate, Mumbai- 400020 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/09/2025) Summary Proceedings of 83rd Annual General Meeting of Birla Cotsyn (India) Limited (The Company) held on 29th September, 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 29/09/2025) Please find the attached Scrutinizer Report of Birla Cotsyn (India) Limited 83rd Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:02.10.2025)
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