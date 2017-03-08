Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.6
-14.59
-11.41
19.45
Op profit growth
-100.45
159.87
11.3
-71.02
EBIT growth
-80.1
-3.96
34.44
-31.36
Net profit growth
-0.95
12.52
-51.49
196.95
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.05
-11.59
-3.8
-3.03
EBIT margin
-3.33
-14.98
-13.32
-8.78
Net profit margin
-87.27
-78.76
-59.78
-109.19
RoCE
-7.74
-12.39
-7.97
-3.87
RoNW
10.65
18.87
52.99
-54.02
RoA
-50.65
-16.28
-8.94
-12.03
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.38
-0.39
-0.35
-0.67
Book value per share
-0.94
-0.62
-0.27
-0.01
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.2
-0.15
-0.11
-0.13
P/B
-0.08
-0.09
-0.14
-7.64
EV/EBIDTA
26.22
-75.66
-62.85
764.8
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0.43
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
637.4
580.77
492.89
419.88
Inventory days
27.1
28.47
25.24
24.06
Creditor days
-81.5
-69.71
-61.25
-62.09
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.03
0.23
0.28
0.24
Net debt / equity
-0.96
-1.52
-3.47
-83.73
Net debt / op. profit
4,063.61
-19.11
-49.26
-56.97
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-73.05
-80.87
-77.88
-81.01
Employee costs
-6.92
-6.41
-6.02
-5.65
Other costs
-19.96
-24.3
-19.9
-16.35
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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