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Birla Cotsyn India Ltd Key Ratios

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0.05
(-50.00%)
Mar 8, 2017|09:12:46 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.6

-14.59

-11.41

19.45

Op profit growth

-100.45

159.87

11.3

-71.02

EBIT growth

-80.1

-3.96

34.44

-31.36

Net profit growth

-0.95

12.52

-51.49

196.95

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.05

-11.59

-3.8

-3.03

EBIT margin

-3.33

-14.98

-13.32

-8.78

Net profit margin

-87.27

-78.76

-59.78

-109.19

RoCE

-7.74

-12.39

-7.97

-3.87

RoNW

10.65

18.87

52.99

-54.02

RoA

-50.65

-16.28

-8.94

-12.03

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.38

-0.39

-0.35

-0.67

Book value per share

-0.94

-0.62

-0.27

-0.01

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.2

-0.15

-0.11

-0.13

P/B

-0.08

-0.09

-0.14

-7.64

EV/EBIDTA

26.22

-75.66

-62.85

764.8

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0.43

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

637.4

580.77

492.89

419.88

Inventory days

27.1

28.47

25.24

24.06

Creditor days

-81.5

-69.71

-61.25

-62.09

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.03

0.23

0.28

0.24

Net debt / equity

-0.96

-1.52

-3.47

-83.73

Net debt / op. profit

4,063.61

-19.11

-49.26

-56.97

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-73.05

-80.87

-77.88

-81.01

Employee costs

-6.92

-6.41

-6.02

-5.65

Other costs

-19.96

-24.3

-19.9

-16.35

Birla Cotsyn India Ltd : related Articles

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