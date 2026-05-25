Board Meeting 25 May 2026 14 May 2026

Audited Results Birla Cotsyn (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our intimation letter dated 14th May, 2026 under Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held on Friday, 22nd May, 2026 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2026, and Auditors Report thereon has been postponed and reschedule on Monday, 25th May, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 21.05.2026) The Board Meeting of Directors held on 25th May, 2026 has considered and approved Agendas as mentioned on enclosed outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/05/2026)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 11 Feb 2026

Birla Cotsyn (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results and Limited Review Reports of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31 2025. Un-Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31st December, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2026)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 3 Nov 2025

Birla Cotsyn (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Birla Cotsyn (India) Limited has informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial statement and limited review report of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 Birla Cotsyn (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our intimation Letter dated 03rd November, 2025 We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that due to an unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Birla Cotsyn (India) Limited (The Company), which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday 11th November, 2025, inter alia, , to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Reports of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025, has been postponed and rescheduled on Wednesday, 12th November, 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 07/11/2025) Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12.11.2025 to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2025)

Board Meeting 1 Sep 2025 1 Sep 2025

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 01/09/2025 has considered and approved agendas as mentioned on enclosed.

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2025 4 Aug 2025