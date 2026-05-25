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Birla Cotsyn India Ltd Board Meeting

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Mar 8, 2017|09:12:46 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/07/2025calendar-icon
15/07/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 May 202614 May 2026
Audited Results Birla Cotsyn (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our intimation letter dated 14th May, 2026 under Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held on Friday, 22nd May, 2026 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2026, and Auditors Report thereon has been postponed and reschedule on Monday, 25th May, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 21.05.2026) The Board Meeting of Directors held on 25th May, 2026 has considered and approved Agendas as mentioned on enclosed outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/05/2026)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202611 Feb 2026
Birla Cotsyn (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results and Limited Review Reports of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31 2025. Un-Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31st December, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2026)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20253 Nov 2025
Birla Cotsyn (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Birla Cotsyn (India) Limited has informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial statement and limited review report of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 Birla Cotsyn (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our intimation Letter dated 03rd November, 2025 We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that due to an unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Birla Cotsyn (India) Limited (The Company), which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday 11th November, 2025, inter alia, , to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Reports of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025, has been postponed and rescheduled on Wednesday, 12th November, 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 07/11/2025) Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12.11.2025 to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2025)
Board Meeting1 Sep 20251 Sep 2025
The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 01/09/2025 has considered and approved agendas as mentioned on enclosed.
Board Meeting7 Aug 20254 Aug 2025
Quarterly Results Birla Cotsyn (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To Consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Reports of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :04.08.2025) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 7th August, 2025 to consider and approve the Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2025 and Limited Review Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2025)

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