BirlaNu Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
7.57
7.57
7.56
7.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,260.03
1,183.19
1,106.62
1,022.69
Net Worth
1,267.6
1,190.76
1,114.18
1,030.23
Minority Interest
Debt
308.04
318.24
124.72
73.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
56.48
55.98
59.16
58.29
Total Liabilities
1,632.12
1,564.98
1,298.06
1,161.61
Fixed Assets
738.2
714.4
700.68
609.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
434.33
376.09
273.8
273.8
Deferred Tax Asset Net
28.05
24.69
22.03
26.99
Networking Capital
428.03
380.42
291.17
225.35
Inventories
387.93
414.28
367.52
342.18
Inventory Days
63.28
Sundry Debtors
195.6
134.81
109.96
88.22
Debtor Days
16.31
Other Current Assets
269.77
243.18
213.62
194.02
Sundry Creditors
-261.24
-249.53
-245.76
-208.91
Creditor Days
38.63
Other Current Liabilities
-164.03
-162.32
-154.17
-190.16
Cash
3.52
69.38
10.4
25.65
Total Assets
1,632.13
1,564.98
1,298.08
1,161.62
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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