BirlaNu Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
248.31
191.61
85.93
160.1
Depreciation
-53.81
-49.16
-49.15
-42.8
Tax paid
-62.48
-49.36
-16.2
-58.58
Working capital
89
-79.68
95.92
42.11
Other operating items
Operating
221.01
13.39
116.49
100.82
Capital expenditure
45.67
72.42
41.92
105.77
Free cash flow
266.68
85.81
158.41
206.59
Equity raised
1,720.9
1,390.01
1,267.65
1,105.81
Investing
-30.01
13.79
16.09
152.97
Financing
45.95
187.45
231.69
330.93
Dividends paid
15.03
11.24
7.48
9.34
Net in cash
2,018.55
1,688.3
1,681.33
1,805.65
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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