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BirlaNu Ltd Key Ratios

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1,295.8
(-3.87%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.66

19.12

132.33

Op profit growth

-4.34

72.48

137.74

EBIT growth

-4.02

93.18

128.63

Net profit growth

-18.98

145.15

165.22

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.11

13.44

9.28

9.07

EBIT margin

8.67

10.45

6.44

6.55

Net profit margin

5.97

8.53

4.14

3.63

RoCE

19.35

20.11

14.3

RoNW

4.86

7.47

4.39

RoA

3.33

4.1

2.29

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

279.06

345.43

141.17

49.79

Dividend per share

65

40

20

17.5

Cash EPS

124.83

200.52

11.83

0.02

Book value per share

1,546.76

1,323.54

989.58

616.16

Valuation ratios

P/E

14.26

8.81

4.49

10.12

P/CEPS

31.89

15.19

53.64

24,998.94

P/B

2.57

2.3

0.64

0.81

EV/EBIDTA

7.65

5.99

4.3

4.73

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

7.14

4.32

10.32

39.35

Tax payout

-28.9

-26.64

-22.12

-31.9

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

10.69

12.88

15.7

Inventory days

62.35

63.26

56.55

Creditor days

-40.82

-44.91

-35.83

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-24.23

-11.43

-4.27

-7.7

Net debt / equity

0.2

0.28

0.87

0.33

Net debt / op. profit

0.61

0.68

2.74

1.54

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-55.5

-51.65

-51.07

-56.86

Employee costs

-11.89

-12.94

-14.01

-10.34

Other costs

-21.47

-21.95

-25.63

-23.71

Hil Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

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