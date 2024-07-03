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BirlaNu Ltd Share Price Live

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1,305
(0.71%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:54:53 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,292.8
  • Day's High1,319.5
  • 52 Wk High2,425
  • Prev. Close1,295.8
  • Day's Low1,292.8
  • 52 Wk Low 1,190.1
  • Turnover (lac)4.35
  • P/E50.95
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,662.31
  • EPS25.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)984.09
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

BirlaNu Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement - Products

Open

₹1,292.8

Prev. Close

₹1,295.8

Turnover(Lac.)

₹4.35

Day's High

₹1,319.5

Day's Low

₹1,292.8

52 Week's High

₹2,425

52 Week's Low

₹1,190.1

Book Value

₹1,662.31

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

984.09

P/E

50.95

EPS

25.41

Divi. Yield

0

BirlaNu Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jun, 2025

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4 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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17 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 30

Record Date: 24 Jul, 2025

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BirlaNu Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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BirlaNu Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:45 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.56%

Non-Promoter- 6.99%

Institutions: 6.98%

Non-Institutions: 52.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

BirlaNu Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

7.57

7.57

7.56

7.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,260.03

1,183.19

1,106.62

1,022.69

Net Worth

1,267.6

1,190.76

1,114.18

1,030.23

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

1,973.48

1,565.88

1,320.79

1,481.93

yoy growth (%)

26.02

18.55

-10.87

15.8

Raw materials

-1,068.47

-831.86

-673.75

-711.11

As % of sales

54.14

53.12

51.01

47.98

Employee costs

-149.73

-133.01

-131

-122.28

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

248.31

191.61

85.93

160.1

Depreciation

-53.81

-49.16

-49.15

-42.8

Tax paid

-62.48

-49.36

-16.2

-58.58

Working capital

89

-79.68

95.92

42.11

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.02

18.55

-10.87

15.8

Op profit growth

17.67

79.94

-31.9

28.57

EBIT growth

20.21

79.59

-34.74

44.99

Net profit growth

-1.02

144.72

-24.43

25.71

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

3,730.4

3,615.23

3,374.97

3,478.96

3,520.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,730.4

3,615.23

3,374.97

3,478.96

3,520.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

94.12

111.37

67.04

25.34

32.62

BirlaNu Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Ramco Industries Ltd

RAMCOIND

300.7

24.882,614.3726.160.42397.21154.86

BirlaNu Ltd

BIRLANU

1,295.8

50.95976.36-24.880625.051,582.01

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd

BIGBLOC

48.94

0698.96-0.72027.13.39

Visaka Industries Ltd

VISAKAIND

71.52

15.29615.4640.921.68479.4396.69

Everest Industries Ltd

EVERESTIND

346.55

0547.02-63.530310.01329.85

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT BirlaNu Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

C K Birla

Non Executive Director

Desh Deepak Khetrapal

Independent Director

Arvind Sahay

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Akshat Seth

Independent Director

Sunil Ramakant Bhumralkar

Independent Director

Janat Shah

Non Executive Director

Amita Birla

Independent Director

Nidhi Killawala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nidhi Bisaria

Registered Office

Office No 1 & 2 at L7 Floor,

SLN Terminus Gachibowli,

Telangana - 500032

Tel: 91-40-30999000/189

Website: http://www.hil.in

Email: manikandan.g@hil.in; cs@hil.in, info@hil.in

Registrar Office

12-10-167,

Bharath Nagar,

Hyderbad - 500018

Tel: 91-040-23818475/76/2

Website: www.vccilindia.com

Email: info@vccilindia.com

Summary

Birlanu Limited, formerly known as Hyderabad Industrial Limited (HIL) was incorporated on June 18, 1946. The Company was marked as the flagship company of CK Birla Group of Companies. The Company was ...
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Reports by BirlaNu Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the BirlaNu Ltd share price today?

The BirlaNu Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1305 today.

What is the Market Cap of BirlaNu Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BirlaNu Ltd is ₹984.09 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of BirlaNu Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BirlaNu Ltd is 50.95 and 0.82 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BirlaNu Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BirlaNu Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BirlaNu Ltd is ₹1190.1 and ₹2425 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of BirlaNu Ltd?

BirlaNu Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -22.88%, 3 Years at -24.94%, 1 Year at -43.67%, 6 Month at -16.63%, 3 Month at -7.18% and 1 Month at -18.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BirlaNu Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BirlaNu Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.57 %
Institutions - 6.98 %
Public - 52.45 %

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