No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorCement - Products
Open₹1,292.8
Prev. Close₹1,295.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.35
Day's High₹1,319.5
Day's Low₹1,292.8
52 Week's High₹2,425
52 Week's Low₹1,190.1
Book Value₹1,662.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)984.09
P/E50.95
EPS25.41
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
7.57
7.57
7.56
7.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,260.03
1,183.19
1,106.62
1,022.69
Net Worth
1,267.6
1,190.76
1,114.18
1,030.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
1,973.48
1,565.88
1,320.79
1,481.93
yoy growth (%)
26.02
18.55
-10.87
15.8
Raw materials
-1,068.47
-831.86
-673.75
-711.11
As % of sales
54.14
53.12
51.01
47.98
Employee costs
-149.73
-133.01
-131
-122.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
248.31
191.61
85.93
160.1
Depreciation
-53.81
-49.16
-49.15
-42.8
Tax paid
-62.48
-49.36
-16.2
-58.58
Working capital
89
-79.68
95.92
42.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.02
18.55
-10.87
15.8
Op profit growth
17.67
79.94
-31.9
28.57
EBIT growth
20.21
79.59
-34.74
44.99
Net profit growth
-1.02
144.72
-24.43
25.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
3,730.4
3,615.23
3,374.97
3,478.96
3,520.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,730.4
3,615.23
3,374.97
3,478.96
3,520.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
94.12
111.37
67.04
25.34
32.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Ramco Industries Ltd
RAMCOIND
300.7
|24.88
|2,614.37
|26.16
|0.42
|397.21
|154.86
BirlaNu Ltd
BIRLANU
1,295.8
|50.95
|976.36
|-24.88
|0
|625.05
|1,582.01
BIGBLOC Construction Ltd
BIGBLOC
48.94
|0
|698.96
|-0.72
|0
|27.1
|3.39
Visaka Industries Ltd
VISAKAIND
71.52
|15.29
|615.46
|40.92
|1.68
|479.43
|96.69
Everest Industries Ltd
EVERESTIND
346.55
|0
|547.02
|-63.53
|0
|310.01
|329.85
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
C K Birla
Non Executive Director
Desh Deepak Khetrapal
Independent Director
Arvind Sahay
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Akshat Seth
Independent Director
Sunil Ramakant Bhumralkar
Independent Director
Janat Shah
Non Executive Director
Amita Birla
Independent Director
Nidhi Killawala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nidhi Bisaria
Office No 1 & 2 at L7 Floor,
SLN Terminus Gachibowli,
Telangana - 500032
Tel: 91-40-30999000/189
Website: http://www.hil.in
Email: manikandan.g@hil.in; cs@hil.in, info@hil.in
12-10-167,
Bharath Nagar,
Hyderbad - 500018
Tel: 91-040-23818475/76/2
Website: www.vccilindia.com
Email: info@vccilindia.com
Summary
Birlanu Limited, formerly known as Hyderabad Industrial Limited (HIL) was incorporated on June 18, 1946. The Company was marked as the flagship company of CK Birla Group of Companies. The Company was ...
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Reports by BirlaNu Ltd
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