Board Meeting 12 May 2026 4 May 2026

Birlanu Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026 and to recommend final dividend for the financial year 2025-26, if any. Outcome of Board Meeting dated May 12, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/05/2026)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2026 27 Mar 2026

In-principal approval for enhancement of the corporate guarantee limit from Euro 45 million to Euro 55 million

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 10 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results. Birlanu Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 13, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2025 27 Oct 2025

Birlanu Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., November 7, 2025, inter-alia, considered and approved: 1. unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. 2. the purchase/acquisition of 100% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of Clean Coats Private Limited at an enterprise value of INR 92,50,00,000 on a cash free and debt free basis to strengthen the Companys business in the construction chemicals segment. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:07.11.2025)

Board Meeting 4 Aug 2025 24 Jul 2025