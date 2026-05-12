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BirlaNu Ltd Board Meeting

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1,295.8
(-3.87%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Hil Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 May 20264 May 2026
Birlanu Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026 and to recommend final dividend for the financial year 2025-26, if any. Outcome of Board Meeting dated May 12, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/05/2026)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202627 Mar 2026
In-principal approval for enhancement of the corporate guarantee limit from Euro 45 million to Euro 55 million
Board Meeting13 Feb 202610 Feb 2026
Quarterly Results. Birlanu Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 13, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 13.02.2026)
Board Meeting7 Nov 202527 Oct 2025
Birlanu Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., November 7, 2025, inter-alia, considered and approved: 1. unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. 2. the purchase/acquisition of 100% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of Clean Coats Private Limited at an enterprise value of INR 92,50,00,000 on a cash free and debt free basis to strengthen the Companys business in the construction chemicals segment. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:07.11.2025)
Board Meeting4 Aug 202524 Jul 2025
Birlanu Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2025 outcome of the Board meeting held on August 4, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04.08.2025)

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