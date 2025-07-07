Intimation of 78th Annual General Meeting, Record Date and date of payment of Dividend Annual Report for FY2024-25 Newspaper publication regarding information on 78th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/07/2025) Newspaper publication regarding Notice on 78th Annual General Meeting and information on e-Voting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :08.07.2025) summary of proceedings of the 78th Annual General Meeting of Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2025)