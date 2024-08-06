|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|19 Aug 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|In compliance with regulation 42 and Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, we hereby inform you that Register of members and share transfer books of the Company will closed from September 06, 2024 to September 12, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of final dividend and 40th AGM of the Company.
