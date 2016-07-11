Brakes Auto India Ltd Management Discussions

The Company is in the business of manufacturing and trading automobile accessories products. During the year under consideration company did not carried on business and is in the process of diversification and identification of new business vertical to venture. The key issues of the Management Discussion and Analysis are given below.

The Auto industry went through a challenging financial year 2014, with the global meltdown ravaging economies. The collapse in consumer sentiments, weak exports, noteworthy drop in discretionary spending in vehicles / apparels and down trading by the consumers put immense pressure on both the top-line and the bottom-line of Automobile related industries..

Business Outlook

The operations of the company was stalled for last few years. Presently the management of the Company is exploring and identifying new business verticals to start with.

a. Segment wise performance

The business of the Company falls under a single segment.

b. Internal control system

Internal audit and other controls have been found to be adequate. These are reviewed periodically by the Audit Committee and found the performance satisfactory.

Future Outlook:

Overall performance of the Auto industry is dull and the company is diversifying itself into other business areas and to explore international markets.

Human Resource Development

The most important asset of the company is its Human Resources.

Cautionary statements

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Company’s objectives, projections, estimates, expectation may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied.