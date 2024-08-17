Brakes Auto India Ltd Summary

Brakes Auto (India) Limited is an India-based company. It has two segments: IT related products and fabric products. IT related products is engaged in trading of hardware and software items. Fabric products is engaged in trading of grey fabric, shirtings and suiting. The Company project is located at MIDC, Nardhana Industrial Area and it closed its activities from DewasBrakes Auto (India) Limited is one of the oldest Company established for manufacturing Automotive Brakes in India. Brakes Auto (India) Limited was incorporated on April 25, 1980 as a Private Limited Company to take over the proprietory business of Brakes Auto (India) and undertake manufacturing of automobile parts. It was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on November 27, 1992 in terms of special resolution passed by the company at its Extra Ordinary General Meeting. The company has been promoted by Suresh Sharma.The company started commercial production in December 1983 with assorted installed capacity of 1500 MT of Brake Drums automobile accessories etc. The Company was sanctioned a Term Loan of Rs.752 Lakhs from Madhya Pradesh Financial Corporaiton and woking capital of Rs.4.50 lakhs from Canara Bank. The unit was in operation and earned profits upto 1985. The Company received appreciation from Central Railway for repair to one of the WDM/2 Cylinder and a total performed for the first time in India.