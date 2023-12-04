The Board discussed and approved the following matters: 1. Approved the proposal of Migration of Securities of the company from BSE SME platform to Main board of the stock exchanges i.e. BSE Ltd. 2. Approved the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting on 26th December, 2023 at 1.00 P.M. (IST) at the Registered Office of the Company at Office No. 208, 2nd Floor, Shiv Shakti, SRA Chs Ltd Link Road, Anna Nagar, Andheri west, Mumbai-400053 Mumbai City MH 400053 to obtain the shareholder approval for migration from BSE SME platform to Main board of the stock exchanges i.e. BSE; The Board of Directors has approved the draft notice of the EGM and matters related thereto. The notice of the said EGM will be sent separately to the Stock Exchange(s) and to the Members of the Company and will also be available on the Companys website at www.brandbucketmediatech.in and on the website of the stock exchange(s) i.e. BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com in due course. other as per attachment Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.12.2023) Newspaper publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/12/2023) Proceeding of EGM held on 26th December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/12/2023) Enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/12/2023)